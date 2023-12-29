Does Justin Herbert have a girlfriend? The NFL athlete’s dating rumors, explained

Do Herbert and an NFL reporter have more in common than just a love for football?

San Diego Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert is one of the hottest young players in the NFL — but how hot is Herbert on the dating scene? Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 rumors Herbert has a girlfriend.

News that Herbert may be spoken for emerged after two years of allegedly keeping the relationship under wraps. It’s widely reported, however, that Herbert and Taylor Bisciotti, an NFL Network reporter, have been low-key dating since 2021. They’ve never confirmed the news publicly.

Bisciotti covers the Chargers for work — maybe she and the 25-year-old Chargers quarterback want to keep things professional.

Bisciotti, who was 32 in 2023, and Herbert, 25, have been seen together in Los Angeles, and a source tells Barstool Sports that Bisciotti may be the blonde woman who shows up from time to time on Herbert’s social media.

Despite the secrecy surrounding their relationship, Bisciotti may have let some sign she has feelings for Herbert slip on X. In 2022 she posted a chat with the NFL star — see some chemistry?

I asked both #Chargers QB Justin Herbert & HC Brandon Staley what they thought was the biggest off-season surprise in the AFC West… they both said getting WR Mike Williams back. pic.twitter.com/XHjjiGN4b9 — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) April 29, 2022 via via Taylor Biscotti/X

Meanwhile, Bisciotti also wrote on X that year, referring to Herbert on the field:

Holy heck. Herbert is not human. — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) September 16, 2022 via Taylor Bisciotti/X

Again, reports that Herbert and Bisciotti are dating are unconfirmed but one football fan, at least, heard enough, commenting on Bisciotti’s social media, “Herbies girl!!!!????”

via Taylor Bisciotti/Instagram

Justin Herbert’s dating history

Meanwhile, Taylor Bisciotti is also not the first woman linked to the University of Oregon graduate but like the Bisciotti rumors, the 2020 first-round draft pick never confirmed any of those relationships, either. According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, some have speculated in the past that Justin Herbert has dated model Rylee Jean Kirk, which she denied. In 2021, there were also love rumors between Herbert and his manager, Ashley Kirby.

After matching with an account claiming to be Herbert on Bumble, someone wrote on Reddit in 2021, “Justin Herbert matched with me but he deleted his account before I could message him.” Which, as comments said, was likely catfishing.

In response, someone said, “Based on pictures and prompts, I’m gonna guess it was a false account and was actually removed by Bumble.”

“Consider it a fake account. Was probably deleted by Bumble,” another added.

As for the rumored Bisciotti-Herbert relationship, Bisciotti graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in business marketing and broadcast journalism. She covered the SEC for ESPN as a sideline reporter before she signed on with the NFL Network in 2016. You can hear Bisciotti with Sam Betesh on Let’s Catch Up: An NFL Podcast. So, as far as football is concerned she and Herbert seem to have a lot in common.