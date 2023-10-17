Does Justin Timberlake have kids?

A bombshell reveal in Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me — that she and Justin Timberlake experienced an unplanned pregnancy while dating, one she chose to terminate because Timberlake felt unready to be a parent at the time — has raised the question of whether the former NSYNC singer ever actually followed through on fatherhood.

The singers were famously linked from 1999 to 2002, when both were in their late teens to early 20s. Their split remains one of the most famous breakups in Hollywood, and according to Spears, their young age was the foundation for Timberlake’s reason why they weren’t ready to become parents.

In The Woman in Me, Spears says “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young… If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Since Timberlake and Spears parted ways in 2002, they have gone on to live completely separate lives. Spears now shares two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline, her partner from 2004 to 2007. Spears re-married in 2022 to model and actor Sam Asghari, and while the pair did get pregnant, Spears shared that she ultimately lost the baby. The two divorced in 2023.

Timberlake, on the other hand, has only ever been married once, to wife Jessica Biel. The pair have been linked since 2007, and officially tied the knot in 2012. The question now is whether the Trolls actor reconsidered his stance on fatherhood 10 years after his split from Spears.

Does Justin Timberlake have any children, and if so how many?

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Yes, Justin Timberlake does have children. Two, in fact, both with Jessica Biel.

Timberlake and Biel welcomed their first son, Silas Randall Timberlake, in 2015. He is named after Timberlake’s maternal grandfather, Bill Silas Bomar, as well as Timberlake himself, whose middle name is Randall.

In 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Timberlake and Biel had their second son together, Phineas Timberlake, which came as a surprise to many, as most people hadn’t known Biel was pregnant. Biel confessed on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that it wasn’t their intention to keep the baby a secret, it was simply due to the chaos of COVID dominating the public conversation.

Timberlake rarely shares photos of his children on social media, but when he does, it looks like the post above. “My two favorite melodies,” he wrote in a post on Father’s Day 2022. In the picture, Silas and Phineas can be seen sitting in front of a piano, giving music a go, just like their father.