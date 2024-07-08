Does Kesha have kids?

Now that pop star Kesha is in the process of making a comeback onto the music scene after a brief hiatus, fans are naturally curious about her personal life, particularly whether she has children. While the TiK ToK singer doesn’t have kids at the moment, she’s taking steps to keep her options open for the future.

Recommended Videos

In an interview last year with Self magazine, Kesha opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs. “I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands,” she explained. “And I stand by everyone doing that and [honoring their] body.” The 36-year-old artist wanted to ensure she would have choices down the road when it comes to starting a family.

However, Kesha’s journey with egg freezing wasn’t without complications. She revealed a harrowing experience earlier this year when the procedure led to serious health issues. “I almost died in January,” Kesha shared, recounting how she became so weak she couldn’t walk. The singer ended up spending nine days in the hospital due to an uncommon complication from the fertility procedure.

Will we be seeing Kesha with a baby bump anytime soon?

Kesha’s health scare was partly attributed to her recent diagnosis of common variable immunodeficiency (CVID), a condition that affects the immune system’s ability to produce antibodies and fight infections. This diagnosis puts her at a higher risk for recurring and potentially serious illnesses.

Despite the setbacks, Kesha has bounced back and is focusing on her music career. She recently released a new single titled JOYRIDE on July 4th, marking her first release as an independent artist after parting ways with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records. The upbeat track showcases Kesha’s trademark electro sound and features bold lyrics about looking for a “good time.”

As we’ve all been learning recently, the music industry (and Hollywood in general) is a bit of a cesspool. So even though Kesha’s career has been marked by several triumphs, she’s had more than her fair share of challenges. We’re mainly talking about her lengthy legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, whom she accused of abuse. The dispute was settled out of court in 2023, allowing Kesha to move forward with her career on her own terms.

For now, Kesha is focused on her music and her health. She’s been open about her struggles with CVID and the importance of taking care of herself. “I just never wanted to be the whiny, privileged girl,” she admitted, explaining why she hadn’t previously spoken about her diagnosis.

Kesha seems to be dedicated to evolving as an artist and a person. Therefore, fans can expect more candid insights into her life and potentially her journey towards becoming a mom in the future. Whether or not she decides to have children, it’s clear that Kesha is determined to live life according to her rules, both personally and professionally.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy