Does Kevin Spacey have kids?

Kevin Spacey was once known as the creepy dad in American Beauty and the strong-willed Frank Underwood in the compelling political series House of Cards. Recently, however — at least since 2017 — he has been in the news because of sexual misconduct allegations, and people have grown increasingly curious about his personal life.

Recommended Videos

Since the 1980s, Kevin Spacey has appeared in countless movies of all genres, from Horrible Bosses to Baby Driver and Glengarry Glen Ross. With the spotlight on Kevin Spacey’s allegations and lawsuits, people now want to know whether he’s a father.

Does Kevin Spacey have children?

Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey does not have children, but he has talked about the subject in the past. In 2015, he told Female First, “I have wanted to have children. I do want to have children. It’s early.”

At the time, Spacey was 55 years old. Now he’s 64. A lot has happened between 2015 and today, and none of it has been good. Instead of starting a family, as it sounded like he might have been planning to do, he has been facing several legal battles. While, according to The Guardian, he received a not guilty verdict in his 2023 trial, the allegations that he assaulted more than 50 men, as reported by Vox, plagues him.

When interviewed on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Spacey shed light on his financial woes, including a mountain of debt and possibly bankruptcy due to his considerable legal fees He said, “It’s considerable… Many millions,” in reference to said legal fees. When Morgan asked about his next steps, the actor said he would “Get back on the horse.”

Due to the misconduct allegations, Spacey’s acting career has definitely slowed in recent years, and it’s tough to imagine the informed moviegoer wanting to watch him in future projects. We can’t exactly ignore the statements he has made over the past few years or the serious allegations against him.

That being said, his filmography does include a few recent credits, including voicing a character in the 2023 movie Control and playing Peter in the 2024 thriller Peter Five Eight.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy