Does O.J. Simpson have prostate cancer? The reports, explained

On Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, reports emerged that former NFL player and accused double-murderer O.J. Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer and was in hospice care. Citing unnamed sources, the news seemed to originate from Local10.com in Las Vegas, where Simpson lives.

Simpson, 76 when reports of his health problems were announced, played for the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers in his 11 years in the league, but he never made it to the Super Bowl. After his retirement, Simpson acted and worked in broadcasting. In the 1990s, Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. His acquittal was controversial, and once a beloved public figure, Simpson’s public image never recovered.

As of this report, there’s no official confirmation Simpson is undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer, as Local 10.com states. As news spread, Simpson did, however, post on social media, and while he didn’t directly address a cancer diagnosis, he shot down at least part of the story.

The same day Local10’s report was posted, O.J. Simpson posted a video in response on X, showing the retired athlete speaking from a vehicle. “Hospice?!” Simpson exclaimed. “You talkin’ ’bout hospice?!” he said before adding, “I don’t know who put that out there.” Simpson then referenced “the Donald” — presumably Trump rather than Duck — and said, “You can’t trust the media,” before adding he had plans for a big Super Bowl party.

So, does Simpson have prostate cancer? Maybe. But if the man can be trusted, it hasn’t progressed to the point that he needs hospice care.