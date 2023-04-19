Does Rachel McAdams have kids?

Rachel McAdams captured hearts around the world in the 2000’s with her performances in Mean Girls and The Notebook, and has been one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors ever since, even appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange and its sequel as the love of Stephen’s life, Christine Palmer.

After taking a bit of an extended break from acting ever since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness back in 2020, McAdams is finally making a return to the limelight in her upcoming film Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.

As with most other Hollywood celebrities, McAdams’ love life has been put under the microscope since her propulsion into the public eye following her breakout roles. She dated her The Notebook co-star Ryan Gosling for a number of years, as well as Jake Gylenahall and Kit Harrington for a spell. However, did McAdams ever get around to settling down and having kids? Here’s everything we know.

Rachel McAdams’ family

Rachel McAdams has been dating her current partner, screenwriter Jamie Linden since 2016, and the pair have since gone on to welcome two children – a boy and a girl into the world.

People reported on the birth of McAdams’ son in April 2018. She and Liden then went on to have another child in 2020. Given her status as one of Hollywood’s most prolific celebrities, McAdams has otherwise led a pretty private life with her family. In the meantime, her latest film Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret is set to arrive in theaters on April 28, 2023.