Does Susan Sarandon have kids?

Fans of Susan Sarandon will be all too familiar with her iconic work playing the role of a mother in a few films, such as the 1999 comedy-drama Stepmom, or the 1992 tearjerker Lorenzo’s Oil. In real life, however, she is indeed a mom — and furthermore, all three of her children work in Hollywood.

But as Sarandon’s magnetic presence on and off-screen is always the focus of all attention, many might not be well acquainted with her kids or their respective careers. So, it’s time to break the ice and get to know Eva Amurri, Jack Henry Robbins, and Miles Robbins.

Eva Amurri

Italian filmmaker Franco Amurri and Sarandon’s eldest child, Eva Amurri, was born in 1985. Her acting career began in 1995, when she appeared in Dead Man Walking as the nine-year-old Helen Prejean (an older Prejean was played elsewhere in the movie by Sarandon in an Academy Award-winning performance). There then followed a steady procession of supporting roles in TV and film, including guest spots in Friends, House, and opposite David Duchovny in a recurring role in Californication. Her film work was mostly in the comedy and comedy-drama genres, though a starring role alongside Jesse Eisenberg in The Education of Charlie Banks (2007) showed that she has the potential to take on diverse roles.

In recent years, Amurri’s acting career has been relatively quiet, as she began a successful second career as a lifestyle blogger. Amurri returned to acting last year, however, with appearances in Sarandon’s country music drama Monarch. The latest update of her life is Eva’s announcement of her engagement to her boyfriend, Chef Ian Hock.

Jack Henry Robbins

Beginning in 1988, Sarandon was in a relationship with actor Tim Robbins. The couple’s first child was Jack Henry Robbins, who was born in 1989. Like Eva, Jack has ventured into the entertainment industry, but behind the camera as a director. After success at a number of international film festivals with shorts, his debut feature film, VHYes, premiered in American cinemas in 2020, and he has worked regularly on Jimmy Kimmel Live! since.

Miles Robbins

Sarandon’s youngest child is Miles Robbins, born in 1992. Miles’ TV work has included stints on the 2018 revival of The X-Files as Mulder and Scully’s teenage son, William, and a recurring role in Amazon’s Mozart In The Jungle. As a supporting actor, his film roles have included work opposite Jamie Lee Curtis in the 2018 Halloween film; with British satirist and Armando Iannucci collaborator Chris Morris in 2019’s black satire The Day Shall Come; and most recently in Bill Burr’s comedy for Netflix, Old Dads, which was released earlier this year.