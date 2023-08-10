Does The Rock have a twin brother? Answered and confirmed

Without a doubt, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is considered by many to be one of the most successful and triumphant actors of his generation. With his movies grossing billions of dollars at the box office in total, The Rock has surely become an unwavering force in the Hollywood bubble and a lifelong fan-favorite for a large portion of devoted moviegoers. As a result, the wrestler-turned-actor often finds himself at the center of the proverbial spotlight with a variety of unanswered questions aimed directly at him. But one of the most intriguing questions might be one that most people haven’t even wondered.

Considering how popular The Rock is and how successful his family heritage has proven to be in the world of wrestling, folks have often wondered how one man can be this influential and touch so many areas of media. Throughout the years of his illustrious career, some people have questioned whether or not The Rock has a twin brother — seeing as he takes on so many projects at once, so nobody could imagine one person being able to cover all the bases.

Does The Rock have a twin?

Image via NBC

Despite many folks being convinced that The Rock has a twin, he actually does not. However, that’s not to say that The Rock is an only child, with the acclaimed actor having 2 half-siblings by the names of Curtis and Wanda Bowles. Interestingly enough, Johnson also recently discovered that he had several other half-brothers and sisters through extensive DNA testing. The Rock, of course, is the son of late wrestler Rocky Johnson and Ata Johnson, while Curtis and Wanda are the children born from Rocky Johnson and his first wife, Una Sparks.

Does The Rock have any lookalikes?

Image via Universal Pictures

Although The Rock doesn’t have a twin brother, one of the biggest reasons people have believed that for so many years is due to the fact that there are a handful of others out there who bear a strong resemblance to the ever-popular megastar. For instance, The Rock and his half-sibling Curtis do share similar features — which is a good reason as to why people often mistake The Rock as having a twin brother.

On the other hand, The Rock has also been rewarded with the help of his usual stunt actor by the name of Tanoai Reed — who also happens to be his cousin. Much like many other members of The Rock’s family, a strong portion of these family members share similar attributes and physical features. So when the time came for The Rock to find the perfect stunt double when he ventured into Hollywood, there seemed to be no better option than his family.

But on the Hollywood side of things, it’s hard to deny how many features are shared between The Rock and his Fast X co-star Vin Diesel. And despite the two performers having personal beef over the years, all has seemingly been squashed, but that certainly doesn’t mean they both still don’t look alike most days.