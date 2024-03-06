Does Travis Kelce have kids?

After just recently nabbing his third Super Bowl ring and embarking on one of the most high-profile relationships in the realm of entertainment, it’s fair to say that a large portion of the global population has become obsessed with NFL superstar Travis Kelce.

Recommended Videos

As a result of Kelce’s popularity, his ever-growing romantic dynamic with pop singer Taylor Swift has reached new heights and maintained its spot in major headlines. From Swift leaving her international tour early to attend the 2024 Super Bowl, to Kelce becoming a focus in recent songs and lyrics, questions have continued to pour in as to whether or not the couple will decide to start a family together. Taking that big of a step is incredibly serious, of course, but with the love shown between the duo, it’s clear their partnership shows no signs of slowing down.

As the intrigue in Kelce’s personal life becomes as massive as his professional career in football, NFL fanatics and Swifties all across the globe are scratching their heads and wondering if Kelce already has any children.

So, does Kelce have kids?

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

At the current time of this writing, no, Kelce does not have any children of his own, but that certainly doesn’t mean that he won’t have kids in the future. In fact, Kelce jokingly revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that his mother was more in favor of his brother, Jason Kelce, because Jason already had children, and that he would need to meet someone soon to “breed” so that his mom would “love” him again. The joke was either a hit or miss depending on one’s own particular taste for dark comedy, but Kelce was a good sport about the conversation of kids in general.

Despite the joke, perhaps the relationship with Swift and Kelce will blossom as far as having kids together. Of course, you can’t rush such an important decision in your life, so only time will tell if the duo become a Mama and a Papa.