‘Donald is toast’: As Michael Moore makes his election prediction, a new Kamala ad narrated by Viola Davis makes blue waves

As our pre-election day jitters reach fever pitch, the Kamala Harris campaign has received renewed energy courtesy of Michael Moore and Viola Davis.

Recommended Videos

For his part, the acclaimed documentarian offered his prediction around which candidate will win their bid for the White House (hint: it’s not the one who looks like an Oompa Loompa). Speaking on the state of the presidential race in a recent interview on MSNBC (per The Hill), Moore said he is “very optimistic and hopeful” that Harris will win the election, though that might come as a surprise to supporters of her opponent.

“I think that they are going to be very surprised — I’m talking about the Trump people and the MAGA nation — by what’s going to happen on Tuesday,” the Bowling for Columbine director said of the imminent outcome of election day. Moore — who was one of multiple celebrities to call for Joe Biden to exit the race, went on to double-down on a prediction he made in a post on his website last month.

He said in that post that “Trump is toast” in regards to the election results, and he shared the same sentiment yesterday. “I feel the same way that I felt a few weeks ago, that Trump is toast,” Moore reiterated. “Absolutely, I feel it more now.” For all his Harris-fuelled excitement, however, Moore is remaining cautious in his hope.

“I don’t want to say it too loudly,” he said of his Harris victory prediction, “but having said that, I’m very optimistic and hopeful.” The filmmaker concluded his thoughts by sharing his “personal, deep faith in my fellow Americans,” who he says “do not want [the] divisiveness” of a Trump presidency.

It’s the eve of the 2024 election, with just about 30 hours to go until the polls close, and I am feeling… honestly… pretty damn good. Here's the latest episode of my podcast (also available on YouTube, Spotify and Apple)…https://t.co/y7lEQmTkfv — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 4, 2024

Later, Moore again shared his optimism on the eve of what he believes will be a Harris victory, writing on X that he was “feeling… honestly… pretty damn good” ahead of Nov. 5. Also brimming with hope in the lead up to election day is a new Harris campaign video, narrated by Davis. Titled Mother, the 90-second clip takes square aim at the namesake demographic, with the EGOT-winner telling us the story of Harris’ own mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris.

This Kamala Harris ad narrated by Viola Davis is a cinematic masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/l6beZDohmz — Brian McBride 🥥 🌴 (@BrianDMcBride) November 4, 2024

“Something cracks open inside you when you become a mother,” Davis says as photos of Shyamala appear on screen. The actress goes on to recount Shyamala’s arrival in America at 19 years old, her career in cancer research, and the birth of her two children, Kamala and Maya Harris. “She taught them to believe in themselves and to stand up for others,” Davis says, possessing narrating chops that give Morgan Freeman a run for his money. “Now in this moment, Kamala Harris has a new way forward.”

Footage of Harris at packed-out rallies and meeting voters flashes on screen as Davis speaks, with Beyonce’s song “Freedom” providing an anthemic soundtrack. The cherry on top of this inspirational cake comes in the final line, when Davis declares, “this daughter of Shyamala, this daughter of the American story, is ready to lead us forward.” The video was met with instant excitement online, with one X user describing the ad as a “cinematic masterpiece.”

Wow. This new Kamala Harris ad narrated by Viola Davis is one of the most powerful things I’ve watched. It tells the story, experience, & vision of Kamala Harris & why she is ready for this. It’s a masterpiece & it sent chills down my body. Watch & share. pic.twitter.com/GrN9kc9KgB — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 4, 2024

Another fan praised the ad as “one of the most powerful things I’ve watched,” and commended its effectiveness in “tell[ing] the story, experience, & vision of Kamala Harris & why she is ready” for the presidency. “It’s a masterpiece & it sent chills down my body,” they added. Both Moore and Davis’ enthusiasm may all be for nought by the end of election day, but at least they can say they were on the right side of history — or hopefully, herstory.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy