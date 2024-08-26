What does Kamala Harris’ sister Maya do for a living?

Kamala Harris is in the running for America’s biggest celebrity at the moment, and that kind of fame tends to spread.

As a result of her massively popular presidential campaign, Harris has become the go-to topic of conversation among state-side voters. They’ve moved far past policy at this point, and are now digging into various aspects of the presidential nominee’s background. And since we already know all about her job as a district attorney, relationship with her hubby, and plans for the future, the microscope has moved onto other members of the Harris family. Namely Maya Harris, Kamala’s impressive younger sister, who’s DNC speech thrust her into the spotlight, and prompted speculation about her own political future.

Maya Harris’ professional background



The Harris family doesn’t have a slacker among them. Sure, Kamala sets a high bar, what with her record as a district attorney, senator, the first female vice president, and her campaign to become the first female president of the United States, but her sister is no slouch.

Maya Harris, Kamala’s two-years-younger sister, has long been in the running for the most impressive member of House Harris. She, like her sister, pursued a career in law, graduating from Stanford Law before pivoting to join San Francisco based law firm Jackson Tufts Cole & Black, LLP. Most impressive of all, this was all done with a small child in tow — Harris welcomed her only daughter, Meena Harris, when she was just 17, and still crushed life’s many hurdles with seemingly effortless zeal.

Following the dissolve of Jackson Tufts Cole & Black, Harris went on to pursue a career in education. She became an adjunct professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law, while also juggling classes in contract law and gender discrimination at U.C. Hastings College of the Law, and New College of California School of Law. Oh, and don’t forget her tenure as dean of the Lincoln Law School of San Jose.

On top of her work in law and education, Maya Harris also worked with the Ford Foundation from 2008 until 2013, served as executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, and even spent several years serving as political and legal analyst for MSNBC. And that’s not even counting her proper foray into politics, which saw Harris represent both Hillary Clinton’s campaign back in 2016, and later her own sister’s in 2020.

Then there are the books, reports, and essays Harris has published, which number more than a half-dozen, and the various philanthropic efforts she’s pursued over the years. Those decades of hard work are paying off as people dig through the Harris family looking for controversy and drama, and find intelligence and dedication in its stead. Harris showcases, just as her sister does, that steadfast commitment, uncompromising morals, and resolute focus can get you damn near anywhere — even all the way to the White House.

