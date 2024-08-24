‘Black don’t crack and Asian don’t raisin’: No one can believe how old Maya Harris is and this picture is 100% to blame

Kamala Harris is in her well-deserved spotlight after becoming the presidential nominee for the 2024 U.S. elections. However, her younger sister Maya Harris has also joined her in the fame game for all the good reasons after DNC 2024.

After delivering a powerful speech at the Democratic National Convention 2024 on day four, Maya Harris almost has the internet wrapped around her fingers. Since she has not played a role in the Biden-Harris administration, some of you might be confused by her surprise appearance. But Maya is still not officially involved in Kamala’s 2024 campaign beyond her DNC speech. However, her heartwarming and inspiring words touched the delegates and listeners regardless.

But apart from her speech, the flawless images of her surfacing from the event also greatly interested people in her personal life. And by personal life, we mean the thousands of searches for “Is Maya Harris Single?” trending on Google lately. Sadly for the admirers, Maya has been married to the senior VP and chief legal officer of Uber, Tony West, since 1998. So, the younger Harris sister is off-limits.

But what isn’t off-limits is wondering how Maya looks so effortlessly flawless and charming at 57, especially when we’ve been traumatized by what a particular politician have been looking like lately. Thankfully, this isn’t a sponsored makeup or skincare post so no product recommendations for anyone, only the truth. Ready to hear it?

The secret behind Maya Harris’ flawless glowing skin is simply in her DNA

When you mix Black dont crack and Asian don’t raisin you get a new strain of youth, apparently https://t.co/FaKKsj7lMp — Booker Tea Washington (@HeelsNheartbrk) August 23, 2024

Before you doubt if the younger Harris sister is seriously nearing 60 years of age, Maya Harris was born on Jan. 30, 1967. This makes her 57 years old during DNC 2024 in Aug. 2024. But ever since her pictures from the convention have surfed the internet, they’re filled with comments saying “She doesn’t look a day over 45” with most insisting she looks 38 to 40 at best.

Though drinking water definitely helps, Maya Harris has instead been blessed with the best ethnic mix there is. Maya and Kamala were born to a black Jamaican-American economist father Donald J. Harris and an Indian immigrant biomedical scientist mother, Shyamala Gopalan. This gives the two sisters the best of the two worlds… or as an X user put it, “When you mix Black don’t crack and Asian don’t raisin you get a new strain of youth.” So, the Harris sisters have undoubtedly won the gene lottery.

