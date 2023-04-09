Donald Trump and Kid Rock inexplicably get a hero’s welcome after showing up at UFC together

It sounds like the buildup to a bad joke, but Donald Trump and Kid Rock really did make an appearance together at last night’s UFC 287 event at the behest of owner Dana White, where they were inexplicably treated like heroes.

Obviously, people are allowed to react however they want to whatever they want, but it certainly shouldn’t be overlooked that we’re talking about the first current or former president in the history of the United States to ever face criminal charges – as well as the only one to be impeached twice – and somebody who took an assault rifle to several cases of beer after the company partnered with a transgender woman.

In an even crueler twist of irony, UFC’s parent company Endeavor recently purchased wrestling giant WWE from Vince McMahon, who has a long history with Trump that includes multiple WrestleMania appearances, an infamous “Battle of the Billionaires” match, and an induction into the outfit’s Hall of Fame, so we’ve got a pretty good impression of which direction the combat sports giant is leaning, politically speaking.

The most galling thing is that despite their incendiary, inflammatory, and controversial reputations both separately and together, the unexpected guests almost took the roof off the building when they emerged to take their seats.

Donald Trump and Kid Rock have entered the building at UFC 287. 🇺🇸👀 pic.twitter.com/p84RnVRwyS — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) April 9, 2023

Donald Trump walking out to Kid Rock was not high on my UFC 287 bingo card. pic.twitter.com/rCjmjIeXRF — Craig Moore (@craigmoore02) April 9, 2023

Wife slapper Dana White, disgraced former President Donald Trump, fragile former bad musician Kid Rock and rapist Iron Mike Tyson all front row of the UFC



A formidable Florida boy band#UFC287 pic.twitter.com/8BrBYbTRHh — BEERBOY-182 🍥 (@beerboy182) April 9, 2023

i forget how far right UFC is until donald trump and kid rock show up at the same fucking PPV. i hate it here. — Kat (@kmn12198) April 9, 2023

Just another day in the weird and wild life of the orange-faced antagonist, then, and you can imagine Kid Rock was beside himself with glee to sit so close to one of his heroes, even if Bud Light definitely wasn’t their beverage of choice.