Donald Trump ironically should have taken the advice he offered during a forgettable ’90s TV cameo

While former President of the United States Donald Trump has tucked a broad range of movie and TV cameos underneath his belt, it’s worth noting that perhaps his most forgettable television appearance featured his most ironic piece of dialogue. And with the 45th Commander in Chief facing the possibility of being indicted at some point this week due to using campaign funds as a way to buy the silence of adult film star Stormy Daniels, this overlooked moment shows that he probably should have followed a specific token of advice.

The aforementioned moment occurred on an episode of American sitcom Suddenly Susan back in 1997, where Trump was featured in a special cameo as himself. During the scene, Trump can be seen playing poker with several high-profile celebrity characters as the stakes grow higher between Trump and Judd Nelson’s character Jack. Once Jack begins speaking about not having funds garnished by Trump and co., Trump immediately insists: “I hope you have a good lawyer.”

Image via NBC

Despite uttering the line nearly 30 years ago, it’s now become apparent that Trump probably should have stuck to this advice — especially when you consider the fact that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has played a strong hand in the possibility of the former President being arrested.

With that being said, the following weeks — and especially today — are going to be an absolute whirlwind of media chaos that’s going to examine Trump’s hush money scandal from all different angles. As a result, those aiming to avoid the media explosion should probably do their best to stay away from the internet for a few days.