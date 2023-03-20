Tomorrow, former President Donald Trump may be arrested for the first time after a lifetime of dubious connections and behavior, which would have gotten someone without money and fame imprisoned. It is unprecedented, no one really knows what is going to come next, and, given figures like Trump spark intense passions in the public, police are not taking any chances with security.

Steel barricades arriving outside Manhattan Criminal Court @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/aWESUZ01fU — Robert Costa (@costareports) March 20, 2023

CBS News correspondent Robert Costa posted the above on Twitter earlier today. For those who live under a rock, barricades such as these are often used for crowd control when protests are expected. The world saw them be overturned during the violence on Jan. 6, 2021 at the United States Capitol Building and while nothing is confirmed for tomorrow, Trump has called for protests ahead of any action and has indicated he believes he may be arraigned and handcuffed. In replies, Costa shared more clips of the barriers being unloaded and set up, and, for one person, the idea they will hold back an angry mass does not have merit anymore.

Right now, the former president and game show host’s call for his fans to protest has received muted reactions. One of the organizers of events on Jan. 6 says he is sitting this one out, and others like Georgie Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are floating unfounded conspiracy theories that what is coming will only be used as a trap by the federal government. The F.B.I, U.S. Secret Service and the NYPD are coordinating the response around Manhattan’s courthouse, and, another responder to Costa is having fun with his tweet, which plays on the name of one of the characters involved in the case and the potential for some chaos.

For now, all anyone can do is wait and see. It is possible Trump could appear remotely from his estate in Florida, but it is also possible he could be marched down a hallway in handcuffs.