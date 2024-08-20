Donald Trump thinks he looks like Elvis. Is it officially time to call a doctor?

Donald Trump can be compared to many people: Homelander from The Boys, Cornelius Fudge from Harry Potter, or the belligerent uncle from basically any family gathering since 2016.

Recommended Videos

Someone he can’t be compared to, however, is Elvis Presley, but that hasn’t stopped the former president from drawing the supposed parallels, anyway. A viral post currently doing the rounds on X has reminded us of the bizarre moment when Trump asked followers if they think he looks like the late music icon, prompting perhaps the swiftest response since JD Vance attacked all those cat ladies.

We already knew, given his inability to self-reflect, that Trump didn’t own a mirror, but his belief that he even remotely resembles The King of Rock and Roll suggests that he’s been without any kind of reflective surface for some time. Though he didn’t cite his sources (a favorite maneuver of his), Trump wrote in a social media post in Feb. 2024 that “for so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike.”

It was accompanied by a split screen joining the face profiles of Presley and Trump (power couple name; Prump), which was seemingly all Trump needed to confirm the supposed resemblance. “Now this pic has been going all over the place,” he wrote, “what do you think?”.

At the time, Trump’s comment section was flooded with users who simply couldn’t endorse the comparison, denouncing Prump before they were even able to hard launch their love affair. It’s worth noting that Trump has a history of comparing himself to iconic figures, from MLK to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa (huh?), but even the AI and image editing techniques Trump believes are rampant online couldn’t make the Presley resemblance seem real.

Someone take his phone away from him. At this point my eyes are hurting. — Jennifer Nelson (@Jennife27851926) August 19, 2024

Naturally, the response has been much the same for the resurfaced post, with one user pleading that “someone take his phone away from him.” Others said the only comparison that might ring true is that they could “imagine [Trump] also dying on the toilet”, and described the post as evidence that he is “completely detached from reality.” The original post is from February, so that attachment to reality has only continued to erode, but perhaps we should cut Trump a little slack.

We all like to live in a little delusional fantasy sometimes, like my belief that — in the proper lighting and at just the right angle — I kind of look like Brad Pitt’s distant and weird cousin. But my friends would stop me before I ever posted that on social media, so maybe Trump just needs the kind of friends who don’t stroke his ego. You know, like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy