Elvis Presley’s grandchildren: Meet the King of Rock and Roll’s 4 grandkids

It’s true that the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley will be remembered as a musical icon for his gigantic contribution to the world of music and pop culture.

However, the Presley family never failed to escape the media and public attention, even after his death. He shared one child – daughter Lisa Marie Presley -with his wife Priscilla, whose life and relationships received extensive media coverage of their own.

Be it her unexpected, shocking wedding to pop king Michael Jackson or her troubled married life and separation from husband Michael Lockwood Lisa Marie received an enormous amount of public attention. She has four children in total, which includes twins Finley and Harper Lockwood with her husband Michael Lockwood, as well as two older children – Benjamin and Riley Keough – with former musician Danny Keough.

With the untimely death of Lisa Marie on Jan. 12, 2023, due to cardiac arrest, the focus has shifted to her late musician’s family and children who are also Elvis Presley’s four grandchildren. Let’s shed some light on them.

Riley Keough

Image via Prime Video

The eldest grandchild of Elvis Presley is also the most accomplished member of the family, who has appeared in quite a few of the well-known movies and television shows. One of the series which made Riley a household name is the Prime Video original musical drama miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six, where he plays the titular character.

Success and recognition first came from the 2016 popular television series, The Girlfriend Experience where she played the law student and high-end escort, Christine Reade.

It was the first television role, one that earned Riley an incredible amount of fame including a Golden Globe nomination. Being a talented artist, she portrayed her brilliant performances through several well-known movies like Zola, Mad Max: Fury Road, and The Lodge.

Besides acting, she also dabbled in modeling where campaigned for luxury brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton, and made appearances on the cover of renowned fashion magazines, Elle and Glamour UK. In 2015, she married the Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen – who she met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road – and on March 2023, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, the first great-grandchild of the Presley family.

Benjamin Keough

Photo via Dave M. Benett / Contributor/ Getty Images

Benjamin Keough is the younger brother of Riley Keough and the youngest child of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, who died on July 12, 2022 by suicide at the age of 27. At 17, Benjamin chose a career in music like his grandfather, and as a result, signed a $5 million contract with Universal to produce five albums, which failed to see a release.

The subsequent years were tough for Benjamin, as they were filled with alcohol and drug addiction, as well as frequent visits to rehab. It is believed that Benjamin was suffering from depression at the time, which was exacerbated by his inability to live up to his family’s reputation and name.

His death deeply affected his family and friends, especially his mother and sister, who took to social media to display their love for him and the utmost sadness they felt at his passing away.

Finley and Harper Lockwood

On Oct. 7, 2008, Lisa had her twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood with husband Michael Lockwood, making them Elvis Presley’s youngest grandchildren.

Even though not much could be heard or seen of them following their mother’s death, a month ago, they appeared as a family in their grandmother Priscilla Presley’s Instagram post with their half-sister Riley Keough, where she congratulated the twins on joining high school. They share a close bond with every member of the family, especially Riley, with whom they have a strong sibling bond.

A source closer to The Girlfriend Experience actor reached out to People saying that ever since Lisa’s death, Riley has been very protective of her younger sisters. “She wants the best for them. They have been surrounded by drama for years.” Despite the grave losses that the family suffered over the years, all of them seem to share a close relationship looking out for each other.