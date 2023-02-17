Drake and 21 Savage settle lawsuit with Vogue

Some of the antics that Drake and 21 Savage got up to last year as a means of promoting their joint album Her Loss landed them in a spot of hot water, specifically after they came up with fake Vogue magazine covers and subsequently got sued by the fashion and lifestyle magazine’s parent company, Condé Nast. The two parties have since settled the case for an undisclosed figure, according to Condé Nast’s general counsel, Will Bowes.

The crux of the case surrounded the unauthorized use of the Vogue brand, as well as the alleged deceiving nature of Drake and 21 Savage’s social media posts, which Condé Nast claims to have confused Vogue’s readership who rely on the publication as an authoritative source of fashion and lifestyle information, according to Variety.

Those familiar with the Her Loss promotional campaign know that this was far from the only deceptive stunt that the artists and their team pulled, having also created fabricated promotional appearances on The Howard Stern Show, Saturday Night Live, and NPR’s Tiny Desk. The social media account associated with the latter show had a very different, and much less hostile response to that particular gag.

As far as Drake is concerned, a motion was recently made for the rapper to testify in a case surrounding the murder of rapper XXXTentacion, which led to rife speculation as to how he could have possibly been caught up in the high-profile case.