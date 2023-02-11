Dwayne Johnson modestly reflects on how far he’s come while hyping the show about his life that he created

Celebrities don’t often come across as being particularly humble, but you can’t help but admire the success Dwayne Johnson has experienced throughout his life in the face of the rough journey he had growing up.

Constantly moving around the country due to his dad’s job as a professional wrestler, the youngster was always in and out of trouble, and decided to get into the family business after failing to achieve his first dream of making it to the NFL. Becoming one of the biggest stars WWE has ever seen in the space of less than a decade, he then packed his bags and headed off to Hollywood.

The Rock is now so famous that he can co-create a sitcom about his own life – and occasionally guest star in it as the current-day version of himself – and audiences will lap it up. Reflecting on an upcoming episode of Young Rock, the 50 year-looked back at how the ups and downs along the way eventually led to him becoming arguably the biggest star on the planet.

Sure, there’s an element of self-congratulatory nonsense in Johnson wistfully gazing back at his own accomplishments through the prism of a series about his own life that he co-created, executive produces, and pops up in from time to time, but it’s hard to deny the man his glories.

He calls himself the hardest worker in the room for a reason, even if it wasn’t enough to land Black Adam a sequel, but he’s managed to take such a sizeable setback in his stride.