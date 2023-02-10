‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson

The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades.

Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.

Johnson’s beef with Vin Diesel got so heated that he completely ruled himself out of reappearing in the main saga as Luke Hobbs, even if his spinoff screen partner Statham wasn’t quite as stubborn. The two beefy bald-headed behemoths just can’t seem to get back on the same page, which in the process robs Fast X and the concluding 11th chapter of a reconciliation for the ages.

If I didn’t know the rock would never allow himself not to be front & center in marketing you would almost believe he’s gonna be a surprise in Fast X since they got everyone else back lmfao but not Dwayne no sir — Aokiji クザン (@DukeOfZamunda) February 10, 2023

Everybody returned in the Fast X trailer except The Rock lol — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) February 10, 2023

How could The Rock not be a part of this party… so sad! https://t.co/rJT4lrRIHq — Harry Knowles (@Headgeek1138) February 10, 2023

Fast X is like, we need everyone,

So lets get everyone.

Yet they couldn't get Dwayne Johnson. — Nithish Rao (@Nith_ISHH) February 10, 2023

My only problem is that The Rock aint in this. Fast X is a go though! — anthony geathers (@BrooklynsOwn90) February 10, 2023

Maybe he’s got a top-secret cameo, perhaps he’ll acquiesce to show up in the last-ever entry in The Fast Saga, or then again, there’s always the distinct possibility he’s going to stick to his guns and remain absent. Audiences would love to see him, though, and The Rock has built his entire career on giving the people exactly what they want, so crossing those fingers tighter than ever before may yet end up reaping a reward.

Don’t bank on it given how open he’s been in blasting Diesel when the opportunity arises, but you never turn your back on family, as we’ve been reminded so very often since 2001.