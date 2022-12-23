Latest ‘Fast & Furious’ rumors run the risk of turning the franchise into a DCU retirement home

History has taught us that there’s no such thing as a dead fan favorite when it comes to blockbuster franchises, with the latest rumors emerging from Fast X offering that Gal Gadot’s Gisele will be the latest to prove that her demise was only temporary, which would see her following in the footsteps of Sung Kang’s onscreen love interest Han.

Of course, it could always prove to be nothing more than a flashback similar to what we saw in F9, but if the Wonder Woman star is resurrected to join the gang for their penultimate outing, then The Fast Saga runs the risk of turning itself into a retirement home for those cast out of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU.

via Universal

Outside of Gadot, Jason Momoa will be making his Fast & Furious debut in the 10th installment, while fans have also been wondering whether or not Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson can mend fences to have the latter’s Luke Hobbs return with a vengeance after Black Adam failed miserably to even alter the hierarchy of power in the slightest.

John Cena might have a TV series under the DC Studios banner, but his sole big screen appearance in The Suicide Squad cratered spectacularly at the box office. Similarly, Daniela Melchior is another Gunn alumni to have signed on, while Scott Eastwood’s short-lived tenure saw him lend support in Suicide Squad before being dropped for the reboot/sequel hybrid.

Idris Elba, Helen Mirren, and Michael Rooker – along with fellow Fast X debutant and former small screen Aquaman Alan Ritchson – are a few of the other Fast favorites to have popped up for DC over the years, so there’s already a precedent in place for the migration to continue in one way or another.