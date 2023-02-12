Dwayne Johnson showers The Rock in praise after a fellow pro wrestler meets his doppelganger

As one of the most famous faces on the planet, Dwayne Johnson simply doesn’t have the time to meet all of his adoring fans, but there are at least other methods available for the adoring masses to come face-to-face with their hero. Well, sort of.

Even peers from the professional wrestling industry are desperate to meet the trailblazing in-ring icon, even if it hasn’t come in quite the way they’d imagined. All Elite Wrestling grappler John Silver recently shared his sarcastic enthusiasm at going one-on-one with The Rock, which led to the man himself weighing in with some glowing praise for… himself.

Yeah I met the Rock too.

Great guy, smells awesome, super intelligent, wonderful dirty joke teller, trusted handshake and and can look constipated when drunk. https://t.co/BoXUdkScFy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 12, 2023

It’s ironic that Johnson made reference to the air of constipation gracing his face when he’s sunk a few too many Teremana tequila shots, when there were more than a handful of social media users out there who literally described him as looking like “a constipated baby” when he was snapped sharing a table at the Grammys with the existentially miserable Ben Affleck.

Maybe one day Silver will actually meet the 50 year-old in person, but for now, he’ll have to do with a slightly terrifying waxwork recreation that looks as though it wouldn’t even know what a hierarchy of power is, even if the flesh and blood iteration of the Black Adam star did a terrible job of attempting to change one in person.

Self-promotion is one thing, but Dwayne Johnson taking the time to praise The Rock is an entirely different plane of meta.