‘DWTS’ duo Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold spill their true feelings about each other’s partners

Everyone’s favorite Dancing With the Stars duo, Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, is delving into the details of their respective love lives, and it is safe to say our hearts are exploding with cuteness.

Recommended Videos

For those who need a refresher, the Olympic gymnast has been killing it on Dancing With the Stars season 33 — alongside his professional dance partner, of course — resulting in some impressive scores that landed Stephen and Rylee a spot in the semi-final tonight, Nov. 19. Said scores are as follows:

DWTS Premiere — Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, (21/30)

“Oscars Night” — Paso Doble to “Superman (Main Theme)” from Superman (22/30)

“Soul Train Night” — Quickstep to “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder (30/40)

“Hair Metal Night” — Foxtrot to “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake (32/40)

“Dedication Night” — Argentine Tango to “Seven Nation Army” by The White Stripes (33/40)

“Disney Night” — Charleston to “A Star Is Born” from Hercules (24/30)

“Halloween Nightmares Night” — Contemporary to “I Ran (So Far Away)” by Hidden Citizens (28/30)

DWTS 500th Episode — Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse Of Us” by Joji (29/30)

Outside the ballroom, Stephen and Rylee can be found spending time with their significant others, with the former pursuing a relationship with Tess McCracken for more than eight years and the latter pursuing a relationship with Walker Lyons for mere weeks.

What do Stephen and Rylee think of each other’s partners, though? The duo spilled the tea on the latest episode of Access Hollywood‘s Behind the Easel, and here’s what they had to say:

Stephen kicked off the conversation, admitting he “recently had the chance to meet Rylee’s new boyfriend,” before they embarked on a double date at the Wicked premiere.

He explained, “We were in a little bit of a dance. He walked in and I was like, ‘Oh shoot, this is weird. I’m dancing,’ but he seemed like such a nice guy. Definitely a sweet dude. He held the door for me. You could tell he’s polite from the start, so that’s always a great sign.”

Rylee added, “I got the stamp of approval on that one. I knew that Stephen was going to like him and I knew that Walker was going to love Stephen, because they’re both just happy and nice guys.”

Then, she shared what she really thinks about Stephen and Tess’ relationship, with the Utah native even admitting to taking some relationship advice from the long-term couple — how cute is that?

“I honestly look up to Steven and Tess’ relationship so much because they have been together for so long,” she prefaced, before delving into the details:

“You can just feel their love and just see how awesome they are together. I always ask them like what they do to just keep that spark, because they have literally been together for eight years. They’ve never felt like they needed to break up or gotten into arguments, and that’s what I aspire to have.”

Seemingly very fond of each other’s partners, could there be some more double dates in the future for Stephen and Rylee? Only time will tell…

In the meantime, to see if they take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, catch brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus, with next-day streaming also available via Hulu.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy