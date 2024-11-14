‘DWTS’ duo Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold dish about their double date and honest-AF ‘Wicked’ reactions

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold might have some undeniable of chemistry on Dancing With the Stars season 33 — coasting their way to the semi-final of the show — but their relationship is strictly professional. After all, but parties are in happy, healthy couples, respecting each others’ relationships throughout their Dancing With the Stars journey.

Recommended Videos

It looks like Stephen and Rylee took a page out of Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson’s playbook!

Not only do Stephen and Rylee respect one another’s relationships, but they are also massive supporters of their partner’s significant other, with the pair embarking on their first double date over the weekend. What better place to do it than at the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles?

For those who are unfamiliar, Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has been dating Tess McCracken for over eight years, meeting at Penn State University where they were both student-athletes. Not only did Tess show her support for her significant other at the 2024 Olympic Games — flying all the way to Paris to watch Stephen slay the pommel horse — but she has been showing her support throughout Dancing With the Stars season 33 as well, showing up to each and every taping in a dress that coordinates with Stephen and Rylee’s costumes that evening.

As far as Rylee’s relationship goes, her connection with Walker Lyons is just now coming to fruition, hard-launching their relationship for the first time on Oct. 27. Like Rylee, Walker is also a member The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, currently a freshman on the University of Southern California football team. With Rylee as his brand-new boo, it looks like he is starting to dip his toe into the Dancing With the Stars community as well, attending the taping of the show’s 500th episode to cheer on Rylee from the crowd.

Speaking of the show’s 500th episode, Stephen and Rylee spoke to the media shortly after the taping came to a close, discussing their double date in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Here’s what the Dancing With the Stars duo had to say about the evening, as well as the movie itself:

When asked about the movie, Stephen said that it was “amazing,” while Rylee went so far as to argue that it “changed [her] brain chemistry.” How wild is that?

Then, the Olympic gymnast delved into the details of the double date altogether:

“None of us have seen the musical, so we walked into that blind. Amazing… It was awesome. Our double date went amazing. We all connected so well as a group. It was like a constant conversation that was hilarious. I mean, Walker is just hilarious… That was our first double date.”

Rylee added that Stephen and Walker “had kind of briefly met beforehand, but that was like [their] first ordeal together.”

Not only were Dancing With the Stars fans giddy after seeing photos of Stephen, Rylee, Tess, and Walker together, but so was the cast and crew, taking to the comment section of Rylee’s Instagram post to gush about the oh-so sweet outing:

DWTS pro, Emma Slater: “Gorgeous couple 🙌” DWTS pro, Jenna Johnson: “A real life Glinda 💖💖” Former DWTS pro, Lindsay Arnold: “CUTEST PICS”

Could this be the first double date of many? To see for yourself, you can connect with Stephen Nedoroscik, Rylee Arnold, Tess McCracken, and Walker Lyons on social media for any further updates regarding their respective relationships.

Similarly, to see for yourself whether or not Stephen and Rylee take home the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy come finale night, catch brand-new episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 33 Tuesdays via ABC or Disney Plus.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy