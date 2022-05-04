Elizabeth Olsen praises Marvel Cinematic Universe trailblazer Scarlett Johansson

Elizabeth Olsen has heaped praise upon one of the early adopters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her calling Scarlett Johannson a major inspiration.

Things have come a long way since Black Widow made her debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2, and Scarlet Witch is one character who otherwise may have never seen a cinematic appearance if not for Johansson taking on the role.

Speaking to Variety at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness red carpet event, Olsen spoke with reverence for the Academy Award-nominated actress.

“She makes everyone part of the team and excited to go to work. She has just such a vitality to her. She has so much like confidence being so young, and I mean, I was 25 when I started and I… she was like way better off than I was when I started. Shocking. I’m still like looking up to Scarlett from down here. So it’s amazing that we’ve gone through… not generations. Yeah, and it’s been this long that now we have these different ages of women that we have. I mean that Scarlett is still so close to me in age, but I still look up to her and I really look up to her and her opinions and her advice. I’m really too shy to ask anyone for advice. It’s really watching her. I remember being on Ultron and seeing how she was with the crew and I was just amazed by her ease and her comfort and how she includes the crew in everything and how she makes everyone excited to come to work and I’ve really taken that into my life since then.”

Olsen has undoubtedly become a headliner in her own right, with her performance in WandaVision seeing her nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

The Wanda Maximoff actress has also recently spoken with excitement over a potential Scarlet Witch spin-off film, saying she’s ready to do it.

We’ll see more of Olsen as Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange 2, which is set for a May 6 release.