Elon Musk is considering buying Liverpool FC, does he even know anything about the club?

According to Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, the tech billionaire would possibly be interested in buying Liverpool football club as the family have a special connection to the city.

For some reason or another, Musk has been taking more and more of an interest in the UK as of late. It started with politics, with Musk calling out the current prime minister, Keir Starmer, as well as other members of government. He’s even gone as far as suggesting that King Charles dissolve the government, calling the current leaders, (you know, the ones the majority voted for) tyrants.

Elon’s got his eye on Anfield

Anyways, now the entrepreneur turned political advisor has taken an interest in the great British sport of football as his father has confirmed that his son is thinking about slapping some money down and buying one of the most successful clubs of all time. If Elon did this you just know that he’d probably try and change the name to something really lame, and it would definitely involve the letter “X” because Musk is obsessed with that letter for some reason.

If the thought of Elon Musk buying Liverpool terrifies you don’t worry, you’re not alone. Fans of the club expressed there outrage on the billionaire’s own platform.

Any Liverpool fan wanting Elon Musk to buy us isn't a Liverpool fan — Andythered83 (@AndyGni) January 7, 2025

Some suggested they’d stop supporting the club if Musk bought it.

The day Elon Musk buys LFC is the day I stop supporting them



After 50 years



Stay out of Liverpool Elon Musk



We don’t like racist twats pic.twitter.com/R0VOguQASF — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) January 4, 2025

There’s almost something perverted about the world’s richest man swooping in and buying a team known for its left wing, socialist values, and from a historically working class city. The thought alone is almost as bad as Musk allegedly considering a donation of $100 million to the UK’s Reform party. Luckily, his father specified that he wasn’t confirming his son would buy the club, only going as far as to say he would like to.

“But that doesn’t mean he’s buying it. He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I.”

Would it even be possible for Elon Musk to buy Liverpool FC?

The club is currently owned by the American multinational sports holding conglomerate, Fenway, who have looked into external investments previously. But that doesn’t mean a full on sale would be considered by company. Of course, Musk has a lot of money to wave around, in fact, he’s got money to burn, so if he really wanted Liverpool FC it’s definitely a possibility that he could get his grubby little mitts on them.

Forbes listed Liverpool FC as the most valuable football club with an estimated £4.3 billion (roughly $5.4 billion) if it were to be sold. That’s a lot of money, but mere pocket change to someone like Musk who is currently worth somewhere in the ballpark (or football stadium) of $425 billion.

Why does Elon have an interest in Liverpool anyway?

According to his father, the Musk family have a connection to the city as “his grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool.” That has got to be one of the strangest connections, imagine living in Liverpool and just seeing the Musks on a family outing around the Albert Docks. Errol Musk also adds that his family also knew and grew up with the Beatles, that sounds like a fib to me – pics or it didn’t happen.

