Elon Musk raises eyebrows after sharing sympathy meme for the Illuminati

We really think Elon Musk is trolling us. What other explanation could there be for many of his recent tweets, which seem to grow more bizarre and/or offensive by the day – other than the multibillionaire’s growing desperation to keep the social media platform he bought in Nov. 2022 relevant in the minds of both users and advertisers, that is.



The latest WTF meme to grace Musk’s Twitter page Thursday afternoon appears to express concern for the Illuminati. We’re guessing Musk is referring to the ancient secret society that conspiracy theorists believe runs the world, rather than the select group of MCU superheroes that shares its name:

The text of the tweet, “People always ask where is illuminati,” is followed by an image of a pyramid with an eye at its center – an image long associated with the mysterious organization. “But they never ask how is illuminati,” the tweet continues, before showing an oddly anthropomorphized version of the pyramid with tears streaming down its cheeks (?) and its mouth (??) turned into a frown. This symbol, officially called the Eye of Providence, can also be seen on the American one-dollar bill whenever it’s not weeping due to our collective insensitivity.



Although there was once a real group called the Order of the Illuminati that, according to the BBC, was founded in 1776 “to oppose religious influence over daily life,” the term has now come to refer to an elusive group of rich and powerful elites that pull the puppet strings of the modern world. Many celebrities have been rumored to be members of the Illuminati (the existence of which there is exactly no evidence), including Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and, sure, of course — because why not — Donald Trump.



You know who isn’t rumored to be a member of this all-powerful group? Elon Musk. Perhaps this tweet is meant to serve as his application for admittance. Either that, or… oh, who knows? We’ve long since stopped trying to understand the inscrutable amusement park ride that is Elon Musk. Now we just want to get as much entertainment out of him as possible before we throw up.