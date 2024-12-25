Embarrassing: Travis Kelce’s mom had to ask him and Jason to stop getting her the same Christmas gift every year

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce might be NFL superstars, but when it comes to Christmas gift-giving, these brothers are seriously fumbling the play.

Donna Kelce, the proud mom of the two football giants, has been keeping a rather embarrassing family tradition between his sons — one that saw her receiving the same tired gifts year after year. For most of their childhood, the Kelce boys would show up on Christmas with the same combination of presents: earrings, candles, and a bag of pistachio nuts.

The revelation came during a recent episode of their New Heights podcast, when Jason, 37, confessed, “Mom, Donna Kelce, had to deal with Christmas upon Christmas of the same gifts.” Jason’s wife, Kylie, a special guest in the episode, quickly chimed in with the predictable lineup, saying it always included “earrings and candles.” While Donna graciously accepted the gifts for years, even the most patient moms have their limits. Eventually, she had to stage an intervention. “She said, ‘You guys don’t have to get me the same thing every Christmas,'” Jason recalled.

Travis, 35, tried to defend their lackluster efforts to get creative with their gifts for her, saying: “Yeah, but what do you get a mom that has everything she ever needs?” Nice try, Travis. But let’s be real — this is Donna Kelce we’re talking about. The woman raised two NFL stars; she deserves a little more effort than pistachios and a candle that probably came from a clearance rack.

Hopefully, Jason and Travis have already gotten rid of their old ways. Considering Kylie didn’t say anything about receiving the same stuff at Christmastime, it’s safe to assume that he’s learned to diversify his presents, especially to his wife of six years and three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett. Kylie’s also pregnant with baby no. 4. As for Travis, it’s hard to imagine his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, receiving the same old, same old gifts from him on Christmas Day. The “Cruel Summer” hitmaker is known to be an all-out gift-giver, especially to her fans.

In 2018, Swift helped a pregnant fan purchase a house and everything she needed for her upcoming bundle of joy. Four years prior, she also sent out huge FedEx boxes to 32 lucky Tumblr followers, and they contained exclusive merchandise as well as a variety of other things, according to Billboard.

We’re not pressuring Travis to step up his game, but that’s exactly what we want him to do. It would be the ultimate letdown for Switfties to see Swift, who has a staggering net worth fit for a billionaire, end up unwrapping a Bath & Body Works candle on Christmas morning. But then again, that seems unlikely considering his recent efforts to show his affection for his girl.

Last year, Travis’ Christmas gift for his sweetheart was not revealed. This year, expectations are high since he reportedly spent $175K on his presents for Swift’s birthday on Dec. 13. According to The U.S. Sun, he got her a Rolex and jewelry from Tiffany & Co. and Van Cleef & Arpels. The Kelce brothers’ revelation shows that even though the famous sibling athletes dominate on the football field, they fail to score goals in other aspects of their lives, particularly in holiday shopping. But since their peculiar tradition is now out in the open, let’s hope that their gifts for their mom this year score a touchdown or at least make it past the candle aisle.

