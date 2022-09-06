‘I felt like my whole life had started over’: Jennifer Lawrence opens up about motherhood — and reveals her newborn’s name

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has been adamant that her child’s life be kept away from the spotlight that has brought her so many headaches in the past. She has finally opened up about her experience with motherhood, though, revealing the gender and name of her firstborn.

In an interview with Vogue, the Don’t Look Up actress, who is now producing a movie for A24 titled Causeway, shared that her baby is a boy named Cy. The name was inspired by American painter Cy Twombly, one of her husband Cooke Maroney’s favorite artists. Maroney is an art dealer, and the couple met when a mutual friend directed Lawrence his way for an art inquiry.

Lawrence seems to be completely in love with her son, sharing in the interview that she “felt like my whole life had started over” on the morning after the birth. For the actress and producer, it was important to highlight that this might not be every new mother’s experience, and that is perfectly fine. She revealed she, too had her own fears and anxieties before little Cy came into the world.

“I remember walking with one of my best friends at, like, nine months, and being like, Everyone keeps saying that I will love my baby more than my cat. But that’s not true. Maybe I’ll love him as much as my cat?”

From Lawrence’s own description, it looks like she has fully been infected by baby fever. “I also fell in love with all babies everywhere,” she said, adding that now every time she sees a little one out and about, she can’t help but gush. “Newborns are just so amazing. They’re these pink, swollen, fragile little survivors,” the new mom colorfully described.

Although the exact date of birth is unknown, Cy was born in late February in Los Angeles. Lawrence has been keeping her distance from the celebrity world the last couple of years after she shot to fame playing Katniss Everdeen in the massively popular young adult franchise The Hunger Games. She intends to keep Cy’s young life away from the public as much as possible.

Lawrence will surely do anything in her power to protect Cy and assure his happiness. “My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,” she concluded.