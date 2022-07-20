A24’s Jennifer Lawrence movie ‘Causeway’ lands at Apple TV Plus

Causeway, a Jennifer Lawrence-produced film that she is set to star in from arthouse movie company A24, is coming to Apple TV Plus.

In addition to Apple Original Films releasing the movie on the company’s streaming service, the Lila Neugebauer-directed film will also make a theatrical debut later this year, according to Deadline. This is all part of a three-movie deal the Oscar-winning Lawrence has with Apple Original Films, with two other movies she is producing and starring in also in the works.

Causeway focuses on a soldier returning home and struggling to adjust to life in New Orleans, where the movie was filmed. Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry co-stars in the film as well.

In addition to Causeway, Lawrence is attached to produce and star in two separate biographical films: an as-yet-titled movie about Sue Mengers and Bad Blood, a drama about the entrepreneur-turned-fraudster Elizabeth Holmes directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay.

Causeway was penned by three writers: Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel, and Elizabeth Sanders. Director Neugebauer is versed in theatre direction as well as movies and TV and most recently directed the Broadway revival of The Waverly Gallery, which was nominated for two Tony Awards. Additionally, Neugebauer has directed episodes of The Sex Lives of Collge Girls and Maid, and her film Red, White, and Water is currently in post-production, according to IMDb.

We last saw Lawrence in the spotlight in last year’s Best Picture-nominated film Don’t Look Up as the frustrated scientist who discovered a comet headed straight for Earth, Kate Dibiasky. While the movie had its flaws, Lawrence’s performance was a highlight.