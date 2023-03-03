Ethan Hawke surprises music fans with a Fall Out Boy collaboration

Ethan Hawke proved that he is a jack of all trades when rock group Fall Out Boy announced that they had a musical collaboration with the Academy Award-nominated actor.

Hawke, who has worked in the entertainment industry for nearly four decades, has primarily been known for his acting skills in the many projects he has played in, but that all may have changed on March 3. The commotion began when Fall Out Boy shared the tracklist to their eighth studio album titled So Much (For) Stardust. The album, scheduled to drop later this month, included a track called “The Pink Seashell,” featuring Hawke.

As Twitter users viewed the post, many were taken aback by the announcement because they didn’t know Hawke could even sing.

One individual appeared intrigued by the Fall Out Boy and Hawke collaboration as they shared a SpongeBob meme.

At the same time, another social media user wanted Fall Out Boy to explain how the musical collaboration even happened.

A third person echoed a similar message when asking Fall Out Boy what Hawke’s name was doing on the tracklist.

While an individual expressed their shock by sharing a gif from Hawke’s film Before Sunrise, in the clip, the actor is seen saying the word “What?!”

Although neither Hawke nor Fall Out Boy have responded to the announcement as of this writing, this isn’t the only time the actor and his singing skills have made headlines. In 2020, Hawke’s daughter, singer, and Stranger Things star Maya Hawke shared a video of their family performing Townes Van Zandt’s song “To Live Is To Fly.”

No additional details regarding the Fall Out Boy and Hawke collaboration have been released to the public.