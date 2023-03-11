Even Pedro Pascal’s Starbucks coffee order has gone viral, but how much caffeine does it contain?
Is it really surprising that the star of both The Mandalorian and The Last of Us needs a whole lot of caffeine to keep him going? Pedro Pascal was signing an autograph for a fan, and his Starbucks order was visible. Of course, someone took a screenshot, and, naturally, it went viral.
This is no ordinary coffee order. The man had a horse’s portion of caffeine, and that’s pretty impressive (though maybe not the healthiest). TikToker @alexafromspace shared the fan interaction when people noticed the order, so there was a follow-up video.
What’s the “Daddy Pedro” order? Pascal requested a quad espresso in a venti cup with six shots and extra ice. One shot of espresso has around 63 mg of caffeine, which means his drink had 378 mgs of pure unadulterated espresso in it. The FDA says that a normal adult can handle around 400 mg a day, but that’s throughout the day and equals about four or five cups.
Whether it’s safe or not, he’s still in the 400 range, so he may actually be on to something here. We should also not that Pascal was carrying a bottle of water around along with his order, so he knows he also needs to hydrate while drinking coffee, which is a diuretic (in other words, it makes you pee a lot).