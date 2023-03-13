Even yogurt brand Activia isn’t safe after Jamie Lee Curtis’ shocking Oscars win

As it stands, half of the Oscars’ current demographic is split down the middle after Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis took home the Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role — a category that found her in the presence of Hollywood royalty Angela Bassett. In the minutes following Curtis’ win, a large portion of the internet quickly burst into flames — which soon resulted in a plethora of folks blocking yogurt brand Activia on Twitter.

The probiotic yogurt was famously championed by Curtis in the past, with the Halloween star involved in a variety of memorable commercials that promoted the brand back in the 2010s. And with a strong majority of Twitters users incredibly disappointed that Curtis was selected over Bassett, that same passionate group have insisted that Activia is now public enemy number one.

jamie lee curtis won over angela bassett and stephanie hsu so i blocked activia pic.twitter.com/wzuyK8lL8J — brax | BEE LOCKDOWN (@MlLFOLOGY) March 13, 2023

FUCK YOU ACTIVIA — I could’ve just sat on in with massa (@WrittenByHanna) March 13, 2023

me outside activia’s headquarters after jamie lee curtis won the oscar pic.twitter.com/WOVy3dSM3I — wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 13, 2023

Boycott Activia 💯 — MUNCH MAN ☭ (@Mvnchman) March 13, 2023

It seems quite silly to blame a food brand for an Oscars upset, but when you face a fanbase as passionate as Bassett’s, it makes perfect sense as to why her loyal fans are out in full force to express their disgust over her unfortunate loss. However, when you take into account how brilliant Bassett remains at this stage in her career, it feels highly likely that she’ll return for a future Oscars ceremony.

On the other hand, Curtis has expressed numerous times that she was extremely grateful to have promoted “the yogurt that makes you sh*t” for so many years — but it’s apparent that her time promoting Activia has undoubtedly come to an end. After all, Activia was never going to win her an Academy Award.