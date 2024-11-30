‘Exactly how I’d imagine’: Mariah Carey’s lawn inflatables are the real divas and we have never been more inspired

After decades in the music industry, Mariah Carey has established herself as a phenomenal songstress and the queen of Christmas. As the holiday season arrives, we expected to see her defrost and bring us all the cheer we need, but this year has been even more exciting!

Carey previously revealed she would be partaking in a Christmas Time tour with 20 dates across the United States (it started on Nov. 6 and will finish on Dec. 17), but more recently, she inspired us with her lawn inflatables. In a short clip posted on Instagram (where she has 13.9 million followers), Carey lounges on a chair while holding a mug of hot chocolate. She is dressed in her finest winter outfit and covered with a cozy white and red blanket. If you can take your eyes off her for a second, you’ll see her reindeer and sleigh, which appears to include a Santa-inspired inflatable created in Carey’s likeness, blowing up with minimal effort.

The queen of Christmas is back!

In the caption, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer shared her thoughts, writing, “If you think I’m a diva, you should see my lawn inflatable.” She also tagged Amazon, so we can assume this is a paid promotion. Do you think fans are impressed? You bet they are! The post’s comment section has racked up reactions from those eager to share their thoughts. “She’s sleigh-ing!!!” a fan shared. “Exactly how I’d imagine you put these up. Love ya MC,” another comment reads.

If you want to own these Christmas decorations, they are a real showstopper. “This is my fave Christmas decoration that I have in my front yard. I have received so many compliments from guests and neighbors,” a comment reads. Other reactions include, “Haha I friggin love this!!!,” “Queen of Christmas decor!!” and “YOU ARE THE ONLY DIVA!”

Fans of Carey will know this is not the first time she has been referred to as a “diva,” which is a word that many people do not want to be associated with but has followed the entertainer for many years. She is aware of the chatter surrounding her attitude and referenced it in her caption. She is also tired of trying to please everyone, so you can think what you want.

In an interview with W magazine in 2022, Carey addressed the comments about her reputation: “There are things people are not aware of, because this whole quote-unquote ‘diva’ thing is always what people see first. Yes, I play into it. And yes, part of that is real. I can’t help it,” she confessed. “Like, what do you do if you grew up with an opera singer for a mother, who went to Juilliard and made her debut at Lincoln Center? There’s just a certain amount that is going to emerge. So, yes, it’s just an affectation, and sometimes it’s purposely done, and sometimes it’s just, like, you know, a response.”

As fans of Carey, we can only imagine that Christmas in her household is a holiday you want to be invited to. She has been asked about her celebrations in multiple interviews, and in a chat with W magazine, she spoke about how she loves to go over-the-top, including having Santa Claus and his reindeer visit her home. “I am not exaggerating — this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things,” she said. “That’s just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer.”

