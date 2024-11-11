‘She looks amazing’: Fresh from her defrosting, Mariah Carey celebrates the holidays early in the most Mariah way possible

If you enjoy Christmas even half as much as Mariah Carey does, then you will be thrilled to learn that she has defrosted in time for the holidays. Not only this, but she is getting into the festive spirit a little earlier this year, having kicked off her Christmas Time tour at the Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, California, last week.

Recommended Videos

The tour will see Carey visit 20 cities across the United States, including stops in Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Nashville. Carey decided to embark on this tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album (released in 2004). After taking to the stage to impress everyone with her vocals and belt out a few Christmas favorites, including “Sugar Plum Fairy” and her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” she also wowed us with her dress changes.

Carey posted a collection of photos from the concert on Instagram (where she has an impressive 13.9 million followers) and thanked her fans in Los Angeles for coming out and supporting her. “Thank you LA for celebrating a very early Christmas with me on my #ChristmasTime tour!!” she wrote in the caption.

Some of her outfits include a very over-the-top but undeniably beautiful Haute Couture House of Gilles white gown — which sees her channel a Christmas angel — as well as a sparkly red mini dress designed by Julian Mendez Couture and guaranteed to turn heads (and created with Swarovski elements for the ultimate Christmas-bauble look). She completed the trio of looks with a Santa-inspired jumpsuit that hugs at her curves.

Mariah Carey stuns at her Christmas concert and we can’t get enough of her outfits

Fans have reacted to the post, praising the entertainer’s performance and her appearance. “You were PHENOMENAL!” a comment reads. “Mother is Mothering with those epic gowns,” another fan shared. Other comments include, “You were amazing as always, proud to be your fan,” “Love the new ensembles, MC. Fantastic job,” and “She looks amazing in every dress as always.”

It was not just Carey’s outfits that caught everyone’s attention, but the entire look, from her hair to her heels. “The outfits, the hair, the makeup, the visuals, the voice!!! Our Queen of Christmas is here!!!” a fan stated — and they are not wrong!

So, what can we expect from the queen of Christmas? Her Christmas tour is in full swing, but there is still time to catch it before we bid farewell to festive Mariah until next year. Her last concert will be held on Dec. 17 in Brooklyn, New York.

Take a peek at my Christmas Time Tour by listening to my exclusive set list playlist, only on Apple Music: https://t.co/1dAgBPnHlC pic.twitter.com/NfpX4MfsLl — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 23, 2024

When describing her concert, Carey told Apple Music it would be “festive, celebratory, joyous, happy, jolly, jovial.” Although these words are the perfect description to get us excited about the holiday season, listening to classic Christmas songs for an entire concert, starting as early as November, is not for everyone. The singer understands this, adding, “there will also be poignant moments, because there’s a variety of moods in my songs and at the holidays.”

For this reason, the tour will also include some of Carey’s biggest hits, including “Emotions,” “Hero,” “It’s Like That,” and “We Belong Together,” among others. And if you don’t get to see her this year, you could always visit Madame Tussauds in New York and discover a holiday-inspired (and exceptionally accurate) wax replica of your favorite singer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy