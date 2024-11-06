‘Thought it was a Christmas vs Halloween Mariah’: Mariah Carey celebrated her wax figure and it’s hard to spot who is the real queen

There have been some disastrous unveilings of celebrity wax figures in the past, and some results have been laughable because they are so bad. However, Mariah Carey did not have this problem, and when she took to Instagram to share her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, our jaws dropped at the striking similarity!

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer was impressed with the results, dedicating a post to her new wax figure and sharing it with her 13.8 million followers. “Finally found someone to help me out with the toy delivery this year! Thank you, Madame Tussuads,” she wrote as she posed alongside the Christmas-inspired replica.

When it comes to creating accurate wax figures, Mariah Carey and her team don’t play

Carey is the reigning queen of the festive season (despite some celebrities attempting to topple her crown), so dressing the wax figure in a sparkly red dress complete with a stunning thigh-high slit, which Carey revealed was inspired by Marilyn Monroe, and giving her a silver bauble to hold was the perfect choice!

The entertainer chose a dark grey dress with sequinned details to mark the event. In the collection of photos, she posed in the same way as her wax replica, but in the follow-up snaps, you can see her moving around (which is a good thing because we had to look closely to determine which one was Carey and which was wax). She also shared a promotional video from the event, capturing her reaction to the wax figure. “Oh my gosh, it’s surreal. Very good!” she said.

Later in the video, Carey remarked on the shoes, the inspiration for the dress, and the figure’s accuracy. She then stated, “wax Mariah is my new best friend.” This is a great moment for the entertainer and fans, who can now experience a little bit of Christmas Carey all year round — and who doesn’t want that?!

Fans have praised the museum for their creation, with comments ranging from “this is the best wax figure I’ve ever seen,” to “wow they did an amazing job,” and “hands down the best one ya’ll have created.” There have also been some comedic remarks. “FINALLY QUEEN. At first glance, I thought It was a Christmas Vs Halloween Mariah, then I realized that finally you got your Wax figure,” a fan shared. Multiple people have echoed this comment, and another similar reaction reads, “why did I think it was just two pics.”

This has been an exciting year for Carey: not only does she have a wax figure in her honor, but it has also been 30 years since she released the holiday album Merry Christmas (released in October 1994). In celebration, the singer announced that she would be embarking on a Christmas Time tour. It will start on Nov. 6 and finish on Dec. 17, with the final date in New York City (although there are 20 dates across the United States, including stops in states like California, Arizona, and Texas).

This is a tour that is close to Carey’s heart. “I’ve been working day and night on this one,” she told People earlier this year. “I worked with some incredible people on this, like Miss Debbie Allen. I’ll be doing songs I’ve never done before, some duets. I’ve got to keep some surprises.” Sounds exciting!

