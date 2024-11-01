Mariah Carey got a little gothic to announce her yearly unthawing and everyone’s having the same reaction

Every year we have the same conversation about when is the appropriate time to kick off holiday celebrations, but luckily we have the season’s official spokesperson stepping in to clarify it. Mariah Carey celebrated Halloween with a gothic look, but she is now giving us a green light to start… well, you know.

Recommended Videos

Carey is one of the most iconic pop singers of our time. Her powerful voice is unmistakable, and her influence in the music industry is undeniable.

Still, there’s one thing the Grammy Award-winning singer is internationally known for and nothing can take it away from her: Christmastime. Thanks to her single “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” the official Christmas anthem, her bank account gets bigger and bigger during the holidays. Now, M.C. is ready for it.

Mariah Carey says it’s time for Christmas spirit

In early October, Mariah Carey took a stand against Christmas stans, telling them to take a chill pill with the holiday cheer. Christmas is a state of mind but it’s also a polarizing holiday taking over all the other celebrations. Usually, December is a good month to start worrying about decorations, but people start talking about it in early October, and even Carey said she’d had enough.

She even went a little gothic for Halloween, proof that M.C. can be the queen of any holiday, even the queen of Halloween. This year, she dressed up as Morticia Addams and the color black has never looked this good. With a sleek, long black wig, and a dark gown showing her generous cleavage, Carey was the perfect Morticia Addams.

The almost one-minute-long video of her in the Addams Family mansion is punctuated halfway through with the ultimate conclusion to the Halloween season. Carey looks toward an old wardrobe with dates on it, which opens up, revealing a tight red Christmas jumpsuit. “It’s time!” she sings in her signature high whistle note, already surrounded by snow and presents. The gothic music turns into “All I Want for Christmas,” and the waltzing dancer dressed as Gomez Addams turns into a snowman, with the Addams Family Mansion brightened up with thousands of sparkling lights and decorations.

Some fans appreciated Carey’s efforts to include her Morticia Addams costume in her annual Christmas video, given that Halloween was, like, five minutes ago. “Mariah Carey as Morticia Addams is everything,” wrote a fan, with another adding, “OH MORTICIA CARREY.”

Haha, love it! Morticia Carrey is a mood. 😍 — Aatif – An Astrologer 🎭🏹 (@AatifAstro) November 1, 2024 She looks so good with dark hair — 🔮 CULTURAL WEATHER VANE 🔮 (@tallyohhh) November 1, 2024

However, most couldn’t help but notice the high-quality production of the Christmas announcement. “THE BUDGET WENT UP!!!!!!” one fan pointed out.

Many artists have Christmas singles and albums and try to break the ice with new Christmas anthems. However, nothing is as iconic as “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The song didn’t receive much love when it came out in the ’90s but it reached its peak in December 2019, when it finally topped the charts. It has spent 65 weeks on the charts overall, which is a huge achievement.

Now, Carey has officially declared it the Christmas season, but doesn’t anyone else feel like we should enjoy Thanksgiving first?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy