‘The queen of Christmas has spoken!’: Mariah Carey sounds off about whether or not it’s okay to already be playing her Christmas bop

Christmas is dubbed the most magical time of the year as you’re wrapped up in colored candy, carol-singing, present-hunting, and mulled wine-drinking, but how soon is it to get these shenanigans going and start blasting the most famous Christmas bop? Mariah Carey, the official queen of Christmas, has settled this debate.

I get it, Christmas is supposed to bring you back to a simpler time that involved family, snow, and way too much food. That’s why big brands all around the world prepare for the magical time of the year with plenty of marketing schemes to draw you in — clever, heart-pulling ads, lots of promotions, and limited-time products. As they prepare for it months in advance, how soon should you prepare for Christmas?

There’s no “official” timeline, and hey, you can do whatever makes you happy. Hang up that Christmas tree in July if you want to. But it’s socially accepted to start Christmas decorations sometime in late November, and here’s what Mariah Carey has to say about it.

Mariah Carey wants you to stop rushing her about Christmas

Mariah Carey needs no introduction, as her career debates back to the 1990s. She’s given the world many hits, including “Hero,” “Without You,” or “We Belong Together,” there’s one song that trumps above all else: “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The song has become the official Christmas anthem and you can’t feel the holiday without sending a lot of money to MC’s pockets. The bop comes from Carey’s fourth album, Merry Christmas, and surprisingly, it didn’t reach No. 1 in the charts when it came out. The song’s popularity grew over the years, reaching No. 1 in December 2019, with a total of 65 weeks on the charts. Talk about the magic of Christmas.

Although “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is a guaranteed money deposit for MC every year, she has just settled the debate on when it’s too soon to start blasting this Christmas bop…. and early October counts as way too soon. The Queen of Christmas released a funny video on Oct. 2 from a private jet, where the first notes of the song start playing as the captain proudly announces the plane’s destination: the North Pole.

Carey seemed fed up with it and shouted to the pilot, “Not yet.” She looks at the camera, sitcom-style, adding, “They always rush me!” She also captioned the video, “To those asking… Not yet!!!”

It won’t be long though, because Carey is going to embark on a new U.S.-bound tour around America starting Nov. 6, with a show in Highland, California, so we’d have to assume Christmas celebrations can start then.

Fans don’t dare to cross the queen of Christmas and find themselves on the Naughty List, so they all decided to confirm and keep waiting until Carey officially kicks off the holiday season.

Of course, there are some who are sick of this song. One fan wrote, “this girl so greedy for promoting a 30-year-old song.” Her little Christmas helpers wouldn’t have it, noting how the song returns to the tops of the charts every year.

Despite Taylor Swift’s much-debated lyric in “Lover,” I guarantee you can leave the Christmas lights beyond January if you want, but for now, let’s enjoy the spooky season and worry about Christmas preparation after Halloween, please.

