Mariah Carey Hollywood Bowl tickets are still available for Christmas Tour show in Los Angeles

If you’ve ever wanted to see the queen of Christmas in person, now’s your chance. Tickets are still available for Mariah Carey’s Christmas Tour show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The 55-year-old Grammy winner announced the Christmas tour in an Instagram post on Aug. 2, writing, “It’s not time yet, but I have exciting news‼️ Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to 20 cities starting November 6, 2024.”

BUY NOW: Tickets for all dates on Mariah Carey’s Christmas tour

Here’s everything you need to know to purchase tickets to Carey’s Christmas tour. Mariah Carey tickets 2024-2025 Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC Tickets: StubHub Tickets for Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour went on sale Aug. 9. However, plenty of seats are still available, including for Fri. Nov. 8, 2024, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The cheapest tickets to this show are currently priced at $70 each. The tour kicks off on Nov. 6 in Highland, California at 8pm PST. The exact pricing for every city varies. The cheapest ticket to the opening show is currently priced at $253 each. You can find a full schedule of tour dates here.

“Apprehensive” to do a holiday album

Photo via AppleTV Plus

The “All I want for Christmas is You” singer hasn’t always been keen on recording holiday music. In fact, she hesitated to record a holiday album when her record label first suggested it.

“I was a little bit apprehensive … I was like, ‘I don’t know that I should at this juncture,'” Carey told the Associated Press earlier this month. “Because, you know, I was very young and was just starting out and I felt like people do Christmas albums later in their lives.”

She added, “But now people have started to do them whenever, like right at the top of their career. So, I mean, what was I feeling like? I was a little bit apprehensive and then I was like, ‘I love this.’ And I decorated the studio and just had the best time.”

Carey ultimately gave in and is now celebrating the 30th anniversary of her holiday album, Merry Christmas. She grew up knowing she wanted to be in the spotlight and is now considered one of the best-selling female artist sof all time.

“I mean, really with me, it was always, ‘I want to be a singer. I want to write songs.’ But ‘I want to be famous’ was right there with it,'” she said. “I feel like it was probably because I didn’t feel like I was good enough on my own because of the things I went through growing up. And that’s not a good way to feel, you know?”

She’s been around the block for a while, but she’s not ready to ride off retirement… yet. The singer recently told Vanity Fair she’s currently working on new music — and at least one of these songs will likely get you into the holiday spirit.

“So just say we have new music coming out and I’m very excited about it. I can’t wait to put it out, but it won’t be for at least until next year,” she told the outlet. “… I did write a Christmas song this year, but I don’t know how we’d talk about that. Because I can’t talk about these things, because then people get mad at me and say I’m teasing them.”