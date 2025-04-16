How many children does Cher have and who are they?

Cher is back in the news after being accused of kidnapping her son, so how many children does she have now?

The forever iconic Cher is back in the news, having been dragged into her son Elijah Blue Allman’s divorce from his estranged wife Marieangela King. In a dramatic twist, Cher herself appears to be a factor in the divorce, with “an insider” saying that “Frankly, Cher is a large part of [King’s] decision to walk away from this toxicity” and that “She blames Cher for all of his issues.”

On top of that, there’s the bizarre allegation that Cher hired four men to kidnap Elijah from a hotel during his wedding anniversary. So, is Cher really a mother-in-law from hell, how many children does she have, and who are they?

Chaz Bono

Chaz Bono, the son of the iconic pop singer Cher, has undergone an incredible transformation over the last decade. https://t.co/qWvKs8gP6y — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) April 7, 2025

Chaz Bono, born March 4, 1969, to Cher and Sonny Bono, is Cher’s oldest child. Originally given the deeply unfortunate name Chastity (after a film Cher starred in), he was soon known as Chaz and grew up in the public eye, appearing on his parents’ TV show, The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour.

Chaz was immersed in celebrity life, compounded by his parents’ high-profile divorce in 1975. Chaz later became a prominent figure in the LGBTQ+ community, publicly coming out as a lesbian in 1988 and then transitioning as a transgender man in 2008.

His journey, documented in the 2011 film Becoming Chaz and his book Transition: The Story of How I Became a Man, underlined his passion for transgender rights. Chaz has also pursued acting, writing, and activism, serving as a spokesperson for GLAAD and appearing on shows like Dancing with the Stars in 2011, becoming the show’s first openly transgender contestant. He said his mother first struggled with his transition but later became a vocal supporter of him and the trans community.

Elijah Blue Allman

Newly revealed court documents have accused Cher of employing four men to forcefully remove her son, Elijah Blue Allman, from his New York hotel on the night of his wedding anniversary with his estranged wife.https://t.co/aLDornmwXQ — Variety (@Variety) September 27, 2023

Elijah Blue Allman, born July 10, 1976, is Cher’s son with musician Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band. Elijah’s childhood was marked by his parents’ turbulent marriage, which ended in 1979, and his father’s struggles with addiction.

Raised largely by Cher, Elijah inherited her passion for music, forming the “underscore” band Deadsy in the late 1990s in which he was lead vocalist and guitarist. The band released albums like 2002’s Commencement but never achieved mainstream success.

Elijah’s personal life has been marked by battles with substance abuse and an often strained relationship with Cher at times. In 2013, he married musician Marieangela King, but their marriage faced legal disputes, including a conservatorship attempt by Cher in 2023, citing Elijah’s mental health and addiction issues. That’s tension between Elijah, Marieangela, and Cher is likely at the root of the current drama.

