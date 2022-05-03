Fans debate who wore it better: Kim Kardashian or Marilyn Monroe?

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to one of the all-time greats of Hollywood and stardom at the 2022 Met Gala, but it’s got people talking over who wore it better: Kardashian or Marilyn Monroe?

The look had been leaked ahead of the Met Gala’s beginning in New York, with reports coming in that Kardashian would go for the jugular stature of Monroe. It followed in the tradition of her other obscure looks, with the “couch dress” in particular coming to mind.

As soon as pictures surfaced, the debate began. Kardashian vs. Monroe, a battle for supremacy in celebrity status and fashion.

In the pro-Kardashian camp were comparisons to Monroe, saying Kardashian is to the 21st century was Monroe was to the 20th. A bold proclamation, but one which feels earned considered how universal Kardashian has become.

Kim Kardashian really just wore the Marilyn Monroe dress and she embodied not only the theme but a fashion moment in history. #MetGala @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/t19GdsW69N — Andy Lalwani (@AndyLalwani) May 3, 2022

KIM KARDASHIAN. IN MARILYN MONROE’S HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR PRESIDENT DRESS. THAT IS ALL. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Gljdrn5svh — mjc (@MC_squared_) May 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian in the same Bob Mackie dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy for #METGala2022 pic.twitter.com/v7glGsG7b1 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 3, 2022

Kardashian herself spoke of the “honor” she was bestowed to wear the dress, which is famous for being worn by Monroe while performing for John F. Kennedy’s birthday.

I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by Jean Louis. pic.twitter.com/o9auAd2tF8 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2022

Others were less diplomatic, and were not amused nor fans of Kardashian taking on Monroe’s mantle, even for a night. It is eerily reminiscent to Andy Warhol’s famous artwork which itself was about how culture has made their own versions of Monroe to suit a narrative.

Marilyn Monroe in heaven seeing Kim Kardashian in her dress: #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lLMoPOBIBY — Steven Turner (@StevenTphoto92) May 3, 2022

The spirit of Marilyn Monroe woke from her eternal rest to suck the beauty and life out of Kim Kardashian for disrespecting her legacy. She left Kim crusty, orange, and fried. Kim instantly aged 20 years and now looks like a stand in for Kris Jenner. #MetGala2022 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/YnYFkj67on — brandon, himbo in training (@PUTORlCAN) May 3, 2022

Kim Kardashian rn trying to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress #MetGala pic.twitter.com/lH4MoGBtBD — Maybe: hannah montana (@HannahAMont) May 3, 2022

this commentary is an insult to marilyn monroe's legacy. kim kardashian will never be marilyn monroe or will never be close to being the "modern day marilyn". people just say anything these days. https://t.co/ywrxQl46Sh — D. (@hautesweetener) May 3, 2022

The legacy of Monroe and the current day view of Kardashian are at loggerheads, and it’s one debate that may be best left to people twenty or thirty years from now. Kardashian’s status in pop culture is undoubted, but so are her critics.