Filled with hope for box office domination and a streaming sensation, Brie Larson reminds us she’s living her dream life

Have you ever looked at someone and believed that they are the walking and talking definition of living their best life? We certainly have, and we have a feeling you’ll agree with us when we tell you that we’re talking about the talented, gorgeous, and social media-savvy Brie Larson.

Not only is Larson living her best life, but she’s also gearing up for two big debuts this year, one of which fans will soon be able to see when Lessons in Chemistry premieres on Apple TV on Oct. 16. The premise for the series seems very Larson. We have a feeling she’s going to nail the role of Elizabeth with poise, dedication, and a lot of personality:

“When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.”

Larson isn’t just a talent on the screen; she’s also incredibly beautiful, and a series of photos she shared on her Twitter account today is further proof that be it dressed up for an event or sitting at home with space buns — she’s the star of the show, and she’s living her dream life. In fact, at the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week, Larson was feeling like life was quite the dream.

As usual, the comment section was full of replies telling Brie that she is a queen (obviously) and that she’s always their Captain Marvel; speaking of which — The Marvels, Larson’s upcoming MCU film project, will also premiere in just a few short weeks. Fans who have been anxiously awaiting Larson’s next outing can see her alongside Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, and Lashana Lynch when The Marvels hits theaters on Nov. 10.

It’s safe to say this is Brie’s world; we’re just living in it.