‘Finally someone says it’: Hugh Jackman pokes fun at Ryan Reynolds following the latest rumor about the Deadpool & Wolverine star

A few days ago, Ryan Reynolds‘ famous neighbor made a strong claim that comes to change the actor’s carefully cultivated Hollywood image. In the midst of it all, the actor rushed to cover his tracks but his best friend Hugh Jackman is here to add fire to the rumors.

This was a great year for Ryan Reynolds professionally, as the actor returned with a brand-new installment of his successful Deadpool franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine. This time, he wasn’t the lone protagonist and enlisted the help of Hugh Jackman’s defunct character Wolverine thanks to the Multiverse loophole. The superhero movie ended up making big bucks at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing live-action film of 2024 with $1.33 billion, second only to Disney’s animated sequel, Inside Out 2, which made $1.69 billion (via The Numbers).

As the press tour continued to show the Ryan Reynolds we know and love — playful, sarcastic, and your everyday funny guy — a recent claim by Martha Stewart came to unravel it all.

Hugh Jackman just weighed in on Ryan Reynolds’ humor

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been friends for a long time and the press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine was better thanks to their bromance, as well as their friendship with director Shawn Levy. As we all know Reynolds is the ultimate relatable guy, and his famous neighbor came to challenge that as Martha Stewart is after Reynolds.

The two have been friends and neighbors for a long time and, during an appearance on Bilt Rewards’ Rent Free game show, Stewart revealed that he’s not funny. “You want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious,” Stewart said.

I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2024

“I’d disagree with her,” Reynolds joked about her claim. “But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.” Naturally, Jackman couldn’t stay away from the fun. Jumping in the original conversation, the Wolverine star wrote, “Finally someone says it.”

Finally someone says it. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 2, 2024

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are notorious for poking fun at each other and this, as well, was in good fun. However, this didn’t stop fans from speculating and saying Jackman is funnier.

ryan wishes he was as funny as hugh — Sato, the Artist (COMMS OPEN) (@BigSatoDontArt) November 4, 2024 Now Hugh Jackman is funny 😆 — Kel Bel (@notkelbel) November 3, 2024

Other people took the claims at face value. Following Lively’s backlash for promoting the domestic violence-themed drama It Ends With Us as a flowers and romance film, Reynolds escaped the event unscathed. However, after the internet decided Lively was the ultimate “mean girl,” they came for her husband, too.

but honestly both ryan reynolds and blake lively seem rude and boring ngl. — him (@COWBOYREQUIEM) November 3, 2024 2024 being the downfall of ryan reynolds is kinda satisfying ngl pic.twitter.com/nvHx8MIqJv — Honest Andrew 🥀 (@andrewscomet) November 3, 2024

Ryan Reynolds’ career has included many genres but he has made a name for himself as the sarcastic guy everyone loves. He has proven time and time again he could excel in other genres, evidenced by the horror films 2005’s The Amityville Horror, the 2010 suspense drama Buried, and the 2014 slasher The Voices.

However, he is mostly typecast in roles where he seems to play himself, more so since kicking off the Deadpool series in 2016. Movies like 2019’s Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, 2021’s Free Guy, and Red Notice show a variation of the same character. Maintaining his funny guy persona is paramount for his career, which allows him to star in blockbusters while focusing on his family life as well, so the new rumors about him not being funny might not be true, but you know what they say, there’s no smoke without fire.

