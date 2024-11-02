Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Ryan Reynolds as Hannibal King in Blade: Trinity
Photo via New Line Cinema
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘You want to know something?’ Ryan Reynolds has been flaunting a big lie as his neighbor eagerly outs his secret and exposes his truth

And he instantly rushed to cover his tracks.
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
|

Published: Nov 2, 2024 11:16 am

Ryan Reynolds’ equally famous neighbor has come out to expose the biggest lie about the Hollywood actor, shattering the carefully constructed facade he had been maintaining in public.

Recommended Videos

While appearing on Bilt Rewards’ “Rent Free” game show for November, Martha Stewart, 83, addressed the most common misconception about her next-door neighbor.

“You want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious,” the lifestyle guru told Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain of the 48-year-old actor. 

For years, Reynolds has been a staple in comedy films because of his supposedly naturally silly personality. He has starred in Spirited, The Proposal, and all of the Deadpool movies — playing roles designed to make viewers laugh and even the not-so-glowing reputation that he basically plays himself in his every film.

Ryan has done so many comedy films in the past, that it’s almost criminal not to think of him as a funny person in real life. But then here comes Martha, who is the bearer of the shocking news. 

“He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny,” the seasoned cookbook author doubled down on her first statement before adding, “Maybe we can get to be funny again.”

Stewart’s comment on Reynolds came after getting asked to name the most fun celebrities to hang out with. For her first guesses, she mentioned Reynolds, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and her BFF Snoop Dogg

Asked to explain why she chose them, Martha said she assumed Ryan was on the list because “he covers himself up in his movies.” Meanwhile, she said she would love to hang out with both Pitt and Clooney, but even more so with George because he’s “really nice to hang out with.”

When asked again to name her top picks for the question, the famous lifestyle entrepreneur surprised Jain by dropping out Reynolds from the selection and instead naming Taylor Swift, Snoop, and Clooney for her final answers. 

“I’m going to get in trouble. He’s my neighbor,” Stewart said after leaving him out of her official answers to one of the game show’s questions.

Martha has been friends for years with Ryan and his wife, Blake Lively. Their unlikely closeness developed after the Hollywood couple bought a home next to Stewart’s 153-acre property in Bedford, N.Y.

“She moved into my neighborhood a couple of years ago with Ryan — before they got married they bought a house right around the corner from my house. And they started to come over, not to borrow sugar, but just as friends,” Martha talked to HuffPost about the couple in 2014. 

Although the pair eventually switched to a more private home, they still lived close to Stewart’s place, so they remained neighbors and good friends through the years. She has even disclosed that both Ryan and Blake are very “friendly” people.

But is Stewarts in trouble now since Reynolds has caught wind of her statement?

Responding to her assertion of him lacking humor with his unique brand of funny? Or just proving to his neighbor that he can be funny when he wants to be? Anyway, whether Stewart manages to see the actor’s sense of humor or not, his response managed to erase what tiny doubt the culinary queen sowed with her words.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
Luigi is an experienced Freelance Writer with over 15 years in the industry, specializing in technology, health and wellness, business, and mostly entertainment news. Known for having a keen eye on celebrity culture, the latest in royals, and trending movies and TV shows, he brings a unique perspective and depth to each news report he writes. Off the clock, you’ll find him either immersed in his favorite shows Superstore and The Good Wife, or enjoying outdoor adventures with his three dogs, Lyka, Casper, and Kitkat.
linkedin