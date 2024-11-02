‘You want to know something?’ Ryan Reynolds has been flaunting a big lie as his neighbor eagerly outs his secret and exposes his truth

Ryan Reynolds’ equally famous neighbor has come out to expose the biggest lie about the Hollywood actor, shattering the carefully constructed facade he had been maintaining in public.

Recommended Videos

While appearing on Bilt Rewards’ “Rent Free” game show for November, Martha Stewart, 83, addressed the most common misconception about her next-door neighbor.

“You want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious,” the lifestyle guru told Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain of the 48-year-old actor.

For years, Reynolds has been a staple in comedy films because of his supposedly naturally silly personality. He has starred in Spirited, The Proposal, and all of the Deadpool movies — playing roles designed to make viewers laugh and even the not-so-glowing reputation that he basically plays himself in his every film.

Ryan has done so many comedy films in the past, that it’s almost criminal not to think of him as a funny person in real life. But then here comes Martha, who is the bearer of the shocking news.

“He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny,” the seasoned cookbook author doubled down on her first statement before adding, “Maybe we can get to be funny again.”

Stewart’s comment on Reynolds came after getting asked to name the most fun celebrities to hang out with. For her first guesses, she mentioned Reynolds, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and her BFF Snoop Dogg.

Asked to explain why she chose them, Martha said she assumed Ryan was on the list because “he covers himself up in his movies.” Meanwhile, she said she would love to hang out with both Pitt and Clooney, but even more so with George because he’s “really nice to hang out with.”

When asked again to name her top picks for the question, the famous lifestyle entrepreneur surprised Jain by dropping out Reynolds from the selection and instead naming Taylor Swift, Snoop, and Clooney for her final answers.

“I’m going to get in trouble. He’s my neighbor,” Stewart said after leaving him out of her official answers to one of the game show’s questions.

Martha has been friends for years with Ryan and his wife, Blake Lively. Their unlikely closeness developed after the Hollywood couple bought a home next to Stewart’s 153-acre property in Bedford, N.Y.

“She moved into my neighborhood a couple of years ago with Ryan — before they got married they bought a house right around the corner from my house. And they started to come over, not to borrow sugar, but just as friends,” Martha talked to HuffPost about the couple in 2014.

Although the pair eventually switched to a more private home, they still lived close to Stewart’s place, so they remained neighbors and good friends through the years. She has even disclosed that both Ryan and Blake are very “friendly” people.

But is Stewarts in trouble now since Reynolds has caught wind of her statement?

I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2024

Responding to her assertion of him lacking humor with his unique brand of funny? Or just proving to his neighbor that he can be funny when he wants to be? Anyway, whether Stewart manages to see the actor’s sense of humor or not, his response managed to erase what tiny doubt the culinary queen sowed with her words.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy