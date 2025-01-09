‘For our great city and state’: Jamie Lee Curtis has emotional chat with Jimmy Fallon, donates $1 million to the California wildfire relief effort

Jamie Lee Curtis‘ response to the Palisades Fire proved once again that she is not only a talented star but also a genuinely wonderful human being (the latter of which is sorely lacking in some supposed leaders). She showed her vulnerable side when appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and soon after pledged to donate $1 million to the relief effort.

Recommended Videos

The star’s late-night appearances always include some joking around and some promotion of her latest project, but her talk with Fallon was perhaps her most memorable yet since she spoke about the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Curtis told Fallon, “where I live is on fire right now. The entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning.” She called it “gnarly” and explained that her kids’ schools and her local grocery store, along with countless houses, have all burned down. Watching her almost start crying as she explained her next steps in supporting her friends and family is a reminder of how incredibly compassionate she is.

During her appearance, Curtis also gave a call to action and suggested people donate blood, help the American Red Cross, and volunteer with animal shelters. She explained that she’s an American Red Cross ambassador and that people should have emergency kits that include formula, food for dogs, medication, glasses, and everything else that would be necessary in the scary event one needs to evacuate their home. The actress then added some levity to the situation and said she was “terrified” of Fallon because she is not one to do impressions.

Besides going on Fallon’s show, Curtis also pledged $1 million to the wildfire relief effort. She shared in her Instagram post, “my husband and I and our children have pledged $1 million from our Family Foundation to start a fund of support for our great city and state and the great people who live and love there.” She added that she is talking to Senator Adam Schiff, Mayor Karen Bass, and Governor Gavin Newson “as to where those funds need to be directed for the most impact.” That last part is important. Curtis is not only putting her money where her mouth is, but she’s ensuring that the money gets to the right places. Unlike some people, she’s not sitting there throwing insults around (it’s hard to imagine Curtis being mean to anyone). She’s putting in the work during this heartbreaking disaster.

Some celebrities go to fancy charity galas or donate money in order to look good, but Curtis clearly believes in helping others. She created the company My Hand In Yours in 2020 and gives every cent she makes from it to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that she came up with the name because she would pen notes to her pals and write “my hand in yours” at the end. She mentioned, “That connection between us, the gentle quiet advocacy, the way a hand holding does.” All right, I’m crying now.

Tragedies, disasters, and hard times are reminders of what matters in life, which is your loved ones. They’re also a reminder that a lot of people have a lot of money and resources and some are unfortunately (and unfairly) in worse situations. Curtis cares more about helping than holding onto ego, power, and money, and we need more people like her.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy