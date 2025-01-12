What happened to former child star Rory Sykes?

Known for his short-lived acting career and his inspirational battle against cerebral palsy, Rory Sykes died a victim of one of the U.S.’s most heartbreaking natural disasters.

Rory Sykes, who passed away at age 32, first captured public attention on the Australian television series Kiddy Kapers in 1998. Born blind and with cerebral palsy, Sykes underwent multiple surgeries and therapies to regain his sight and mobility. His journey from facing these early challenges to becoming a motivational speaker and humanitarian exemplified remarkable resilience and determination.

In recent years, Sykes had established himself as more than just a former child star. He co-founded Happy Charity with his mother, Shelley Sykes, demonstrating his commitment to humanitarian causes. An avid RuneScape gamer and technology enthusiast, he was known for his passion for Apple products and maintained an active presence in the gaming community. His travels, which remarkably spanned all seven continents from Africa to Antarctica, further showcased his adventurous spirit despite physical challenges.

A life of inspiration cut tragically short

It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum… pic.twitter.com/X77xyk83gx — Shelley Sykes (@shelleysykes) January 9, 2025

Shelley Sykes confirmed via social media that her son died on January 8, 2025, during the devastating Malibu fires that have claimed at least 12 lives across Los Angeles County. The announcement, posted on X, has drawn attention for its extensive use of tags, mentioning numerous corporate accounts, including @Apple, @RuneScape, @TonyRobbins, and @SimonSchuster, among others. This unusual approach to sharing such tragic news has sparked discussion on social media, with some questioning the necessity of tagging companies and brands in a death announcement.

Adding to the controversy, Shelley has conducted multiple media interviews within days of the tragedy, including detailed accounts of Rory’s death for The Independent and several other major news outlets. While some have expressed discomfort with the rapid media exposure, others argue that everyone processes grief differently, and sharing one’s story can be part of the healing process.

Rory Sykes, who was blind & had cerebral palsy, passed away in the LA fires, told his mom to leave him so she could save herself.



His mother said all the phone lines were down and they were unable to call 911.



“He said, ‘Mom, leave me.’ I couldn't lift him. I couldn't move him” pic.twitter.com/2I3sbwgNMn — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 11, 2025

Despite the circumstances surrounding the announcement, Rory’s achievements and impact on others remain undeniable. At just eight years old, he had already become a sought-after speaker at Tony Robbins’ events, sharing his story of perseverance with audiences worldwide. His appearances on Australian television, including the program Mornings with Kerri-Anne in 2003, helped raise awareness about disability rights and the importance of perseverance. His impact extended beyond motivational speaking. A book titled Callum’s Cure, published by Simon & Schuster in Australia, chronicled his courage and determination. His story particularly resonated with young people facing similar challenges, proving that limitations need not define one’s potential.

Officials have described the fires that claimed Rory’s life as among the most destructive in California’s history. After months of drought and humidity below 10 percent, Southern California had become dangerously susceptible to fires. The Santa Ana winds created what forecasters called conditions “about as bad as it gets in terms of fire weather.” The resulting Palisades and Eaton Fires have become some of the most destructive in California’s history, with nearly 36,000 acres scorched and approximately 10,000 properties damaged or destroyed.

According to Shelley’s account, Rory had been living in his own cottage on the property, which was “decked out with all the latest Apple gadgets.” She explained that attempts to save him were hampered when the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District cut off the water supply, leaving even the 50 firefighters who responded without the resources to combat the blaze.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the California wildfires, resources and support are available through the American Red Cross at redcross.org.

