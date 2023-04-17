Wonder Woman star, Lynda Carter reflected on how fearmongering against the LGBTQ+ community in the past was an absolute travesty with a single tweet. This comes as government officials go after trans performers, and trans rights continue to be put at risk, with book bans being set in place to silence LGBTQ+ authors and narratives.

Carter posted a tweet, featuring a screenshot of a New York Times phone notification. The headline was about “transgender rights replace same-sex marriage” as a “hot-button issue.” Before same-sex marriage became legalized in the United States, conservatives pushed an “end of the world” narrative and that same-sex marriage would “ruin the family dynamic.”

Carter reminded everyone that the fearmongering preached prior to the legalization of same-sex marriage is similar to the transphobic hate speech that conservatives are making today.

Remember when same-sex marriage was going to cause the end of civilization and then it had absolutely no effect on our lives as straight people? Yeah. pic.twitter.com/LTpAIJN8zG — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) April 16, 2023

People agreed with Cater’s post and claimed that it’s just “recycled homophobia.” Meanwhile, other followers added to Carter’s arguments, stating that similar things happened in the past when it came to different races, single and mixed-raced parents, and other “hot-topic” issues that perpetuate a never-ending cycle of hate.

It’s just recycled homophobia with their latest target. — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) April 16, 2023

I remember that single moms and absentee dads were an abomination, then it was mixed race and mixed faith, then it was working mom’s. Then it was how we all needed university more than college or trades, then it was homophobia, then same sex marriage and now it’s transphobia — Brenda (@BrendaLWood1970) April 16, 2023

I remember when interracial marriage was going to be our ruination . Seems we want to believe that love is bad if not done by the playbook. Live life as you please! This is not a dress rehearsal! — billy hickey (@billyhickey5) April 16, 2023

Trans rights and the LGBTQ+ community have been the main target of conservative politicians of late, after woman’s health rights were horrendously impeded last year. CNN reported that there have been a record of “anti-LGBTQ” bills introduced this year, most of them being about “regulating public school curriculum” when it comes to teaching about gender identity and sexuality.

Carter has been vocal about her support towards left-wing issues by spreading awareness about the protests that occurred in Tennessee. She also shared her support for the trans and LGBTQ+ community as politicians continue to introduce bills to make trans’ lives difficult.