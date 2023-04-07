‘If we never quit, we never lose’: Rep. Justin Pearson refuses to back down while facing expulsion from Tennessee house

Tennessee State Representative Justin Pearson (D-Memphis) isn’t letting a pending expulsion from the State House deter him from fighting for gun reform amid the gun violence crisis in America. The Tennessee House of Representatives announced plans earlier this week to expel Pearson along with two colleagues, Representatives Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, and Justin Jones of Nashville, the latter of whom was dismissed following a 72-25 vote; Johnson was saved by a mere ballot.

Republicans had attempted to expel each of the three Democrats over claims that they violated the House rules of decorum by participating in “disorderly behavior” when they took over the speaking podium — armed with a bullhorn — to lead chants with a crowd protesting the lack of action by lawmakers on gun violence.

However, while speaking to reporters, Pearson acknowledged the vote, noting that the House would “do what they do,” but that his focus was to “keep fighting.” The young politician added, “if we never quit, we never lose.”

NOW IN #NASHVILLE: “They want you to give up in there” –@Justinjpearson



WE’RE NOT LEAVING. pic.twitter.com/yjIJDBZpUv — March For Our Lives ☮️ (@AMarch4OurLives) April 6, 2023

House Speaker Rep. Cameron Sexton also compared the group’s protest to that of the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2022. Pearson quickly denounced those claims before listing the incidents of that day that did not occur when he and his peers took the stand — like several deaths, including those of law enforcement officers. Pearson called Sexton’s analogy a “terrible comparison.”

Pearson’s push for gun reform reflects not only his political duty but a personal one, after sharing with ABC News’s “Start Here” podcast that he recently lost a classmate to gun violence. The politician also highlighted that murders in his district, which are reportedly up 44% this year compared to last year.

The trio’s dissent came after six people were killed in a mass shooting at a private Christian academy in Nashville; three of those victims were young children.

A vote to expel Pearson is up next.