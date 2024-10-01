‘Freedom isn’t something we just talk about’: Dave Bautista went to the ballot box early and isn’t ashamed to admit who he voted for

Dave Bautista has mastered the ability of voting so incredibly early that his choice becomes visible to his entire fanbase, and then some.

By now, it’s been driven home by both parties how important it is to vote in the upcoming election. The Trump camp goes so far as to deem it a matter of life and death for the future of the United States, while the Democratic apparatus wants to stop a wanna-be authoritarian fascist from gaining power again.

The MCU alum Dave Bautista apparently finds himself in the latter group, and he made his intentions public by voting early and declaring that “freedom isn’t something we just talk about.” The actor behind Drax the Destroyer is voting Harris-Walz in 2024, and he has an important message to share with all of his followers regarding the importance of voting early.

“Made my freedom heard,” he wrote on X. “Voting early took me 20 mins—no excuses. Freedom isn’t something we just talk about; it’s something we act on. Do your part, get out there, and vote. Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out.”

Made my freedom heard. Voting early took me 20 mins—no excuses. Freedom isn’t something we just talk about; it’s something we act on. Do your part, get out there, and vote. Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out https://t.co/GIVfsIlsXl #VoteEarly… pic.twitter.com/xrRuI3olAh — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 29, 2024

While Trump himself remains rather vague about his plans when he’s president — other than going on and on about the war in Ukraine and how he would miraculously stop it in a day, illegal immigrants destroying America in their droves, and the Israel-Hamas conflict which he himself instigated to some degree by provocative acts like recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in 2017 — his allies and cronies have been hard at work devising an initiative that would allow him to preside over a dictatorial theocracy in 2025.

Project 2025 is the stuff of nightmares, an Orwellian incubus that makes the dystopia of 1984 look like a bedtime fairy tale in comparison. And despite the convicted former president’s laughable attempts at sweeping it under the rug, we know that more than 80% of its authors are none other than Trump aides and advisors when he was president.

So while I’d be hesitant to go off the deep end and call November 5 the election to end all elections — as Elon Musk just unironically did — it’s important to remember that at least some freedoms are hanging in the balance. And the choice seems rather a simple one; between a woman who has been championing the rights of the American people and the minorities for the past four years, or a man who has been found guilty of at least 34 felony counts in the court of law.

