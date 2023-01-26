‘Game of Thrones’ actress Esme Bianco settles Marilyn Manson abuse lawsuit ‘in order to move on with her life and career’

Marilyn Manson has settled a lawsuit with one of the women who accused him of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

British actress Esme Bianco, who played the prostitute named “Ros” in the first three seasons of HBO’s hit series Game of Thrones, claimed that Manson violated human trafficking laws by flying her out to California in 2009 and 2011 under false pretenses. The lawsuit stated that the 54-year-old, whose real name is Brian Warner, promised her work in music videos and films.

But instead, Bianco says she was locked in a bedroom, subjected to physical abuse including electrical shocks and whipping, and deprived of food and sleep. She says Manson also threatened to enter her room and rape her during the night.

However, an agreement was reached this week with Manson and his record company so that the 40-year-old actress could “move on with her life and career,” her lawyer Jay Ellwanger said in an email, according to the Associated Press.

Biano was one of four women who filed civil suits against Manson after his ex-girlfriend, actress Evan Rachel Wood, first went public with her own allegations in Feb. 2021. Manson is currently suing Wood and her friend Illma Gore, who also appeared in her Phoenix Rising documentary, for defamation, distress, and impersonating the FBI. He claims that the pair conspired, using false allegations and pretenses in attempts get other women to come forward about him.

This is the third lawsuit to be dropped against Manson, as two accusers were dismissed in court. A fourth lawsuit by a woman who wishes to remain anonymous, is still pending.

The settlement agreement was also confirmed by Manson’s legal representative Howard King, who maintains that the allegations were “provably false” and “simply never happened.”